Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Monday, April 20

Life is getting so much better for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on April 20, 2026. Monday is a Wood Rat Success Day during the month of the Rabbit and a Horse Year.

Doing the right thing matters, and today's perfectly designed for you to experience all the growth and vitality that come from living your best life. Horse Year is a time for freedom. Wood is a pillar associated with prosperity. Because we have the energy of Rat, your intellect helps you to think through problems and find solutions. You can plan your way out of literally anything if you are in a pinch right now.

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Success comes freely to these animal signs on Monday, and since we are in Rabbit energy, generosity is part of the magic formula. When you give to others, they see you the way you love to be seen. It's time for you to shine brightly and see how good the world can be because you're in it!

1. Rat

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Rat, Monday's energy is in your sign, so of course, it feels like life is getting better for you. You're in a natural state of calm. You're looking for ways to create a sense of new freedom from stress and suffering, and Wood energy lets you see clearly what your options are.

On April 20, you discover things about yourself you didn't realize. Those insightful moments are what lead you toward success. You're not sitting back and waiting for things to happen anymore. Even if it takes you time to overcome distractions like your phone or negative memories, you push forward without thinking twice.

2. Ox

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On April 20, you decide that you're tired of hearing yourself complain about what you dislike. You know that talk is cheap, and when you are focused solely on what makes you miserable, you devalue your life. You start keeping track of what you say, and when the words come out sideways, you stop.

Ox, you start retraining your mind to be the winner you want to be. You switch the phrase "I can't" to "I can" and don't stop until you do. Life gets so much better thanks to your efforts, and the results are almost immediate. You love that you are making this change, and a part of you wonders why you hadn't before.

3. Dragon

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Dragon, your intensity can sometimes be your downfall, but you have determined that April 20 will be a success no matter what. You pay more attention to the rooms you're in. When you're too much for a person, you back down a bit and let things ease up. You're not an overly-aggressive person who wants to be pushy, so you choose not to be, no matter what.

Giving people an opportunity to lead takes a huge weight off your shoulders. You realize that you're doing too much, and others will pick up the ball you drop. You are free to focus on what you truly enjoy and less on what you don't. Having control in your hands is super helpful and leads to improvement in your life.

4. Monkey

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On April 20, your energy levels go up, and you realize how to apply your time and resources in ways that are helpful to you. With the energy of Wood on a Success Day, it feels like you're headed for the top. Life seems to flow nicely. You are on time, your mind is clear, and you don't add anything to complicate your day's energy.

Monkey, you're in a prime position for growth, and you use your energy wisely. You sign up for the classes you need to take or the people you need to meet. You see where you are gifted and talented and fall right in where you belong.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.