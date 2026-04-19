Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of April 20 - 26

April 20 to 26, 2026, life is getting much better for three zodiac signs. We're in a period when the planetary energies are all driven by Aries and Mars, so we must make a conscious effort to remain calm.

We are still feeling the impact of last week's Aries New Moon, especially as there are now four planets in this fire sign. Thankfully, the Taurus Sun brings a more grounded energy. This is needed on Monday, April 20, when Mercury conjuncts Saturn and Mars. This is a powerful and potentially aggressive transit, so make sure to listen to other people's points of view, and be careful of your own anger.

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Venus enters Gemini on Friday, April 24, where it remains until May 18. We are focused more on communication and ideas during this time. Venus in Gemini can’t stand to be bored, so expect the pace to pick up, especially in terms of romance. On Saturday, April 25, Uranus joins Venus in this air sign, ushering us into a new age of information and reason. Uranus is far more comfortable in Gemini than it was in Taurus, so this change makes our lives a whole lot better.

1. Cancer

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The start of this week looks tense with the possibility of conflict at work. You may have to defend your professional positions and the choices you've made. As the week progresses, this includes financial decisions. Mercury in Aries helps you speak more confidently in professional settings.

Thankfully, the Sun’s move into Taurus reduces the stress and gives you some emotional relief. It may not be immediate, but it helps in the long run. Focus on personally shifting away from the aggressive and assertive energy of Aries and into the more relaxed Taurus energy.

You must slow down and approach things with a calm demeanor and strategic mindset. Don’t let Mars in Aries cause you to make impulsive decisions or comments you may regret. Think things through clearly, and use logic, not emotion, when communicating your ideas.

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2. Aries

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This is a powerful week for you, Aries, with four planets still in your sign. This makes you feel and respond to others in an aggressive and fiery manner, which can cause problems in both personal and professional relationships. This can also lead to self-esteem problems later in the week if things get out of hand.

Monday, April 20, is significant, with Mars conjunct Mercury and Saturn. Others come across as overly demanding during this time, and the best thing you can do is take a calm stance and act from intellect as opposed to emotion. Avoid arguing if possible.

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The most important thing you can do, especially at the beginning and the end of the week, is to pause before reacting. You like to operate at full speed, so balance this approach with reason. You may feel burnt out, so self-care is in order as well.

3. Libra

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This week, you face challenges in relationships due to the conjunction of Mercury with Mars and Saturn. You may have problems with intimacy. At worst, you feel betrayed in some way.

A truth you were not aware of is revealed. Embrace the truth, as it can set you free. Work to create your own stability and take a disciplined and thought-out approach to whatever you learn. Avoid impulsive decisions.

Shared emotional honesty is important, especially as Venus enters Gemini on April 24. You may also have to set some boundaries with others this week. If this is the case, stick to them rather than waiting for the situation to improve on its own. Some self-care is also in order.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.