The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, March 25 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 25, 2026. On Wednesday, the Sun is in Aries and the Moon is in Gemini before entering Cancer. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Cups, reversed, which means today is all about overcoming creative blocks by thinking first, then taking action.

We're at the peak of the week in full creativity mode. You want to get things done and enjoy some quality of life while doing so. The Ace of Cups, reversed, refers to creative blocks that can stem from false beliefs about your capabilities or from genuine obstacles and challenges that restrict your actions. With a thinking Moon pairing nicely with an active Sun, the way forward is through careful thought and then following through once a decision has been made.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Ten of Swords, reversed

You're more than a survivor, Aries. According to the reversed Ten of Swords tarot card, you're a thriver in every way. You've faced so many severe hardships that felt impossible to overcome. Yet, here you are standing strong, showing yourself to be a victor.

On March 25, you're ready to put the past behind you, but not as someone who's been defeated. Instead, you're moving forward because it's over with. You're going ahead on your own terms.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Devil, reversed

The Devil, reversed, tarot card is about breaking free from toxic cycles. On March 25, you see a situation for what it is, and more importantly, how it starts.

Once you have a clear picture of the catalyst to a situation, it's much easier for you to stop it at the root cause. You're at this very specific point in time where the story gets rewritten because you're in charge of what happens and when. Go, Taurus!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

It's time to get serious about what you hope to accomplish. No matter how talented you are, there's always room for growth. On March 25, with the Eight of Pentacles symbolizing consistent effort in skill-building, it's a signal to stay diligent in your work.

Gemini, you want to study what you're doing closely on Wednesday and pay careful attention to detail. To be a master, stay curious and work hard. The results you create may not be immediate, but when they do, they'll be excellent.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: King of Cups

Cancer, because you're associated with the Moon, your emotions can fluctuate depending on who you're around or what's happening in your life. On March 25, the King of Cups is reminding you to pay attention to your feelings.

It's human to feel and want to help, but it's up to you to decide how much. You can detach emotionally so that your thoughts guide your actions rather than being overtaken by extreme sadness or even joy.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Justice, reversed

The Justice, reversed tarot card, represents dishonesty. Leo, pay attention to what's happening around you on Wednesday. You can tell when a person is omitting information or trying to present a situation inaccurately or in a biased way.

It's hard to know how to confront untruthfulness when it's happening, and you don't have facts to use to support your claims. On March 25, trust the universe to bring things to light and help you resolve the problem with you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Temperance

Virgo, the Temperance tarot card signifies moderation in all things. Act patiently when you want something on Wednesday, and be cautious when you try to help others.

You want people in your life to sense that you're not taking an all-or-nothing attitude or expecting everyone to do things your way. On March 25, you can find a way to compromise and encourage others to do the same. You can communicate it through your actions and calm demeanor.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Strength

There are all sorts of ways a person can demonstrate their power, Libra. The Strength tarot card reveals how parts of your personality are uniquely designed to handle problems that would overwhelm others.

March 25 might feel like an ordinary day, but there is always something you can do to make it better. You can tackle a time-consuming project or help to reduce tension in an argumentative relationship. On a personal level, you can work on areas of yourself that you feel need work to become the best human you can be.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune

Fate is always there to lend you a helping hand, Scorpio. You don't have to manipulate life's circumstances to bend them to your will. In fact, all you have to do on March 25 is trust the process.

When you listen to your intuition, follow your heart, and live according to what you know is meant for you, the path aligns, and the opportunities you're meant to have reveal themselves.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Judgment

You're ready for change, Sagittarius, and the Judgment tarot card reminds you that how it's done differently starts with reflection. Once you know why you made certain decisions, you can begin to change them as your inclination to act a certain way comes up.

On March 25, slow down and pace yourself. Consider how your mind works and how it makes you feel once you realize what you're doing. Remember that transformation happens over time. You don't have to be a new person overnight, but you can work on it each day.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Empress

Ask for what you want, Capricorn, because on March 25, you're likely going to receive it. Your daily tarot, the Empress, is about abundance in all forms.

Your energy is fertile on Wednesday, and you're ready to expand your life in ways that you have only dared to dream. The potential to create is in front of you, and you're in a powerful position to match action with intention and watch creation unfold via your imagination.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Ace of Cups

It's time to fall in love again, Aquarius. The Ace of Cups is a romantic tarot card that symbolizes the budding start of a new relationship. You can be in a partnership now and fall back in love again.

Or, on March 25, finally meet a soulmate who wants you to be with them and only them. Envision what your perfect relationship could be like, and let yourself dare to dream.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Hierophant

It's not always necessary to create a new way of doing things, Pisces. Your daily tarot card, the Hierophant, reminds you that certain establishments work well for what you need.

On March 25, you can forego the need to break tradition to satisfy your belief that the world needs to break a pattern. Instead, embrace how tradition provides structure and gives you a chance to follow a path that's tested, tried and true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.