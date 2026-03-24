3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On March 25, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on March 25, 2026. The kind of luck we run into during the Cancer Moon affects us emotionally and changes how we perceive something important in our lives.

These astrological signs see this turn of events as a positive shift in fortune. Yet, it's not so much about material fortune as it is about determination and making things happen. By trying something new, we open up a whole new world for ourselves. That brings in the luck and the chance for newness and creativity.

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1. Scorpio

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On March 25, you know exactly what it takes to attract luck and good fortune, and you're ready to put in the effort, Scorpio. You've been doing well for a while now, but there's been a lag. This day and the Cancer Moon show you that this slow period is now at its end. It's up to you to kick it all up a notch if you want to achieve the kind of success you have in mind.

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OK, no problem there! You have the energy, and you believe in all things good. The signs are with you, and you are ready to welcome in so much luck and good fortune. It's your turn to shine, Scorpio. We're going to need sunglasses! Your future is looking so bright.

2. Taurus

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During the Cancer Moon, your lifestyle seems to be looking a little more snazzy, Taurus. Your materialistic choices suit you well! The best part is that all of it is affordable and feels like a million bucks.

The luck and good fortune you attract on March 25 have you feeling content in the moment. You're not concerned about the past or worried about the future. You're simply happy to be who you are, with what you have right now.

You're not looking for perfection, Taurus. You're happy enough to just be here. This in itself seems to be what turns on all the bright lights in your happy little world. Good for you. You deserve all the luck and good fortune that are heading your way.

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3. Leo

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This day is all about emotional recognition. In a way, the Cancer Moon feels custom-made for you, Leo. It's as if something just works out for you on March 25 in a way that you didn't expect.

You don't feel like you have to have the last word anymore. You are emotionally fulfilled, and wow, that's new! It's exciting, too, and it has you appreciating life as it is right now. You're not looking for the next best thing or ruminating over past choices. You're living in the moment, Leo, and it's working for you.

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Only a short while back, you lived with a certain amount of self-doubt. Now it seems that during this lunar transit, you're finally in the clear. You can go on with your life now, knowing that you've turned a corner when it comes to luck. Good fortune is heading your way, so get ready!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.