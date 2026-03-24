4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, March 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 25, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon leaves curious Gemini and enters intuitive Cancer.

The Sun in Aries is about swift action. The Moon is about how you feel, and your emotions can influence your behavior. What you tell yourself about your current emotional state shapes your behavior. When fear or self-doubt kicks in, it's easy to start believing that good things happen to other people, but not you. Then, you behave as if your belief is true even though you're viewing your life through a limited outlook.

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But on Wednesday, these astrological signs stop letting feelings dictate their actions, attracting abundance and luck into their lives.

1. Cancer

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You attract abundance and luck by taking actions that improve your life on a personal level. Cancer, when the Moon enters your sign on March 25, it prompts you to take a hard look at your life. You want to evaluate how you feel, what matters to you, and more than that, change what you feel unhappy about. It's not easy to change, and some of the things you wish to improve may feel totally and completely out of your control.

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The Sun in Aries, affecting your career sector, reminds you to respect yourself. You can project the person you want to be in the world and watch a slow change happen. This year's Aries season gives you an entire month to create a new habit or make a change you need. So, even though you have to work hard to get a certain result, the effort is worth it. Slowly, as you ambitiously take action that moves you in a new direction, you'll see results manifest.

2. Capricorn

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The Moon enters Cancer on March 25, activating your partnership sector and helping you attract abundance and luck through collaborative efforts with family members. With the Moon in your partnership sector for the next two days, you can feel what's not working in your love life. The Moon raises your intuitive nature. You pick up on what's happening in your environment and how it affects your partner. The energy that's felt stuck finally starts to feel fluid, and you gain clarity.

With the Sun in Aries for an entire month, it's time to consider the habits of the most successful adults in your life that you've known since childhood. You can pick up on their traits and routines and start to see how they work for you now. You take proven family traditions and begin building your own legacy.

3. Libra

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The Moon activates your career on March 25, where you attract abundance and luck by taking intuitive action. The Moon helps you to sense where your best opportunities are at work. If you've wanted to change jobs or improve your reputation at work, then this is the time where you see how and where to start.

The Sun in Aries helps to provide some supportive energy from your partnership sectors. This means you make a friend who gives you great advice, or a mentor at work who silently inspires you by observing their habits.

4. Aries

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Your family and home life come up for you on March 25, Aries, and it's where you attract abundance and luck the most. You may receive money from a family member who always meant for you to have it. This could be through a gift or an object, such as a family heirloom handed down through generations. The Sun in your sign reminds you to hold yourself in high regard.

You want to remember who you are, what you bring to any relationship you're in. The Sun in your sign for the next month helps you to feel ready and drive to improve your life for the better. When your family is there to support you, from ancestors to those who are still alive, you feel empowered to accomplish anything you set your mind to do.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.