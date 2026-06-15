The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 16 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 16, 2026, when the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is in Cancer. Tuesday's collective tarot card is the Seven of Wands, signifying courage.

It's perfect for a Cancer Moon day, since emotional awareness requires bravery. Today, channel that courage into something great. Your feelings are powerful, so use them to make decisions that change your future the way you need it to.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Tuesday, June 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Today is the day you need to use your fire energy and lead with confidence, feeling like you can take on the world. On June 16, you may feel like you have so many things you need to prove yourself capable of doing to people you care about.

You might even wonder if you're being too much when around certain people. With the Moon in your sector of home and family, lean on what's internally familiar to give you a base to stand on.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

Taurus, you are the type of zodiac sign who always works hard to protect what is yours, including the things that you've built.

The Nine of Pentacles represents financial independence, and on Tuesday, you are ready to do things all by yourself. Your freedom is important to you, and you'll want to guard it and not lose it to circumstances outside your control.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Your daily tarot card for Tuesday is one that you rule, Gemini. The Magician is about talents and having so many options available to you that you're truly capable of doing anything you set your mind to.

With the Sun in your sign emphasizing personal growth and the Moon in your financial sector, today is perfect for taking risks associated with financial changes you know could improve your life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card highlights the inner strength and determination you need to have when you are about to face a problem that you prefer to avoid. On Tuesday, with the Moon in your sign, you're aware of your feelings and what they mean for your future.

You're encouraged to tune in to what your heart has to say and listen to your gut, even if the information you hear at the moment makes you uncomfortable. Your heart will always lead you in the direction you're meant to go.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Strength

Leo, you're the ruler of the Strength card, which is also associated with the Sun and fire. Since the Sun is in your house of friendships, you're encouraged to stand up against people you care about, especially when you feel like you're not being heard.

Tuesday can be a great day of change for you if you avoid falling into peer pressure and lean into authenticity. Today's mantra is to follow your convictions, even when it can cause friction with people you care about deeply in the moment.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

On June 16, your daily tarot card, the Hermit, features a spiritual journey that involves walking away from things you're involved in so you can grow closer to your higher power and listen more intently to your own voice.

Distancing yourself from friends can be a little scary because you don't want to let anyone down. You do have to give up control of what you're involved in, but for the moment, you gain something so much better. You gain control of yourself.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

You are someone who is dedicated to harmony and standing up for the truth. The Seven of Wands tarot card is about standing up for the underdog and helping to ensure that their voice is heard.

On Tuesday, when things feel like they aren't making sense or life is off course, use your strength to restore peace where there isn't any and to help people see things from a different perspective.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card is about endings, but not all are permanent. Sometimes you have to say goodbye to something you've known for a while to pursue another interest.

As you handle the hardest parts of Tuesday, you see that everything in life has its moment, and you can't do everything all at once. There are times when people get disappointed, but you can't control feelings. You can only do what's best in the moment and trust things will work themselves out.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

Your tarot card for June 16 is the Wheel of Fortune, which teaches you to embrace the turning points of your daily life.

Today, you see how life has a funny way of changing at the moment you're ready to take a chance on yourself. Your next chapter starts when you look ahead and do not hold on to your past.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

On June 16, the Eight of Pentacles reminds you of the value of hard work and how important it is to work through the hard parts so you can really grow in the process.

With the Moon in Cancer, your attempts for a better life may involve a relationship or a particular partner. If you think a little more effort will help, you're likely to try and work through things.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

On Tuesday, the Moon is in your sector of wellness, and you are facing a few fears about what you haven't done and what you need to do. You're super excited to try new things and get healthier.

The Star tarot card reminds you that there are so many goals you have for the summer, and one of them could be to look your very best by the time it's over.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is about being super sensitive to what is going on inside of yourself. Your mind and heart are always thinking and feeling, and it's about romance and love.

On June 16, you realize the things that you'd love to start focusing on and decide that too much time has passed since you've let yourself have fun. Today is perfect to begin again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.