The Taurus Moon is bringing a sign of hope to three zodiac signs on November 22, 2026. With this earth-sign energy, what arrives is not miraculous. It's grounded and real.

We're starting to understand that the lives we're living right now are all we need. Looking towards the future isn't the answer, and dwelling on the past is even worse. We just need to be present in this moment. On Sunday, the stabilizing influence of the Taurus Moon takes over, and it soothes our hearts and fills us with hope.

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1. Cancer

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As soon as you receive your sign of hope, you feel a whole lot better about your life, right now in this moment. The future is up ahead, but it's not what you're concentrating on, Cancer. And you're not ruminating on the past either.

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During the waxing gibbous Moon in Taurus, you see that hope for the future only exists when you are content with the present. The future is not some kind of escape from the now. It's just what you're building towards.

Taurus energy brings a realistic and grounded attitude. What you have right now is plenty, and you are content. As far as you're concerned, the future can only bring more of the same. Hope prevails!

2. Virgo

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What you call a sign of hope for the future is unique to your circumstances, Virgo. Only you know what could make you feel happy and filled with positive anticipation.

On Sunday, during the waxing gibbous Moon in Taurus, you feel an increase in your optimism. It's as if you simply don't have any more energy to feed into the negativity that surrounds you. And you can blame you? Enough is enough.

Quite simply, you're over it, and this leads you to a new route, a new way of thinking. It may feel like a sign, but in reality, it's just you adapting to the idea of a better life. You know it's possible. No doubt about that.

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3. Pisces

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The signs are all around you, Pisces. While another person might interpret them differently than you, what you see is that everything is working out according to plan. Nice!

You aren't stressing yourself sick in the same way you once did. Now, you feel like you're the one creating your own fate, and with the help of the waxing gibbous Moon in Taurus, you're doing a pretty good job of it. So, why wouldn't you feel hopeful? In your mind, the future is looking undeniably bright.

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During this Moon, you feel that there is no point in waiting for something terrible to happen. Sure, if you spend your days and nights doomscrolling on your phone, it might seem like that's the only option. But you see another way, and you aren't giving in. You definitely don't want to wish that into existence. You live life on your own terms, and it feels much healthier. Positivity for the win!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.