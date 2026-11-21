Four zodiac signs attract easy abundance and luck on Sunday, November 22, 2026 as the Moon enters Taurus. Because the Moon is exalted in Taurus, emotional energy stabilizes and shifts toward tangible security and smart financial wins.

Just before shifting from Aries into Taurus, the Moon trines Mars in Leo, giving these signs a burst of decisive momentum. Sunday's ideal for writing down a clear plan and taking one practical step in that direction. For these lucky astrological signs, small, intentional efforts turn into real abundance today.

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1. Taurus

You turn existing value into real money.

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You are a money magnet, Taurus. Because the Moon is entering your sign, where it's exalted, you focus on the things you already have. You're not big on buying things just to feel like you're abundant. In fact, the opposite. The more you save, the better you feel.

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On Sunday, you attract greater financial value because of your knowledge. It's because of you that something is much more valuable than others perceive. You take really good care of a particular item that just needs a little bit of TLC. Rather than losing value by sitting around and being unused, you could actually flip it or make it improve your life in some way.

2. Gemini

A marketable skill opens a new income stream

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People often tell you that there's one thing you do well that they would pay you to do for them. On November 22, you realize you can be pretty resourceful, and you want to be. It's a great day to start attracting a new source of income. You do this by being very meticulous. You write down a few of the skills you know you can offer other people.

You see one that seems best, and you tell everyone you know that you are available to help. You want to make it easier for people to find you, so you do everything you can to show them where you're at and when you're available. Because of today's Moon transit, you put your motivation to good use.

3. Cancer

Strategic collaboration boosts your financial security

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You are a people person, and even though you like your space when it comes to work and making money, you prefer to be around others. On Sunday, you decide to find your true tribe. The Moon entering Taurus helps you to think practically. You often feel like if you had someone to share expenses with, you'd be much more financially secure.

On November 22, you talk with a friend to see what resources you both use but could instead share and make them more affordable for each other. It's gonna take a little research to figure out who shares a goal and carries similar responsibilities, but don't be afraid to ask around and find someone who is on the same page as you.

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4. Virgo

A practical first step turns a big goal into profit

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You are finally turning a dream into a reality, Virgo. A good idea is just that until you actually do something with it. On November 22, you make a decision. You are going to learn whatever you need to know to gain experience in an area that you believe could benefit you. That goal has often seemed way too big for you to tackle. But you realize that if you find a low-entry point, you might make it work.

The Moon, when it enters Taurus, will help you be much more practical when it comes to planning, so you can make steady progress. You're no longer calling it a complicated process that you can't figure out. Luckily, you discover you're much closer than you thought to getting the money you need.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.