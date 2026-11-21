Three zodiac signs are entering an exceptionally powerful new era on November 22, 2026. That crazy Sagittarius energy washes over everything, and suddenly we know we're about to embark on something radical and awesome.

As the Sun enters Sagittarius on Sunday, we start feeling hopeful in ways we really didn't think were possible anymore. And if a little hope goes a long way, what about a lot of hope? Well, it's taking us into a new era, where anything is possible. Heck yeah!

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1. Sagittarius

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There's no better place than right here and now, Sagittarius. And there's no better person to be in that place than you. On Sunday, you aren't worried about the future. Your power exists in the here and now.

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It's tempting to stress about what you may or may not lose tomorrow, next week, or even next year. But what good does that do? You're not living in the future, are you? Nope. So, focus on the present moment and what you have right now.

When the Sun enters your sign, consider it Day One of your powerful new era. And with your mind, you can make it last as long as you want. You're fearless and positive. Let the good times roll!

2. Taurus

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You're entering a very special time in your life, Taurus, because when the Sun enters Sagittarius, you seem to embody a new kind of confidence. What you were once afraid to do, you feel ready to accomplish now. Do you even remember why you were so hesitant in the first place?

Maybe all you needed was to be pushed, and on this day, the push you need arrives in the form of the Sagittarius Sun. It may not seem like a wonderful thing at first. It could feel pretty uncomfortable. But it will turn out to be incredible. Trust in this.

November 22 is the day you start owning your power and stop compromising yourself. Enough is enough. You will walk away from this day feeling refreshed and stronger than you have in a very long time.

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3. Aquarius

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Whatever doubts you've been nurturing over the past few weeks suddenly don't seem so relevant. When the Sun enters Sagittarius on Sunday, you, too, enter a phase that wants nothing to do with doubt or hesitation. You're ready for this powerful new era to begin.

You may need to iron a few things out before you can fully claim your power. But at least now you're ready to take a look at yourself in a focused and honest way. That makes a big difference.

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Sagittarius energy reminds you who you are, Aquarius. You're a power player. You're unconventional and can achieve anything you set your mind to. While others will always doubt your untraditional ways, there's no need to keep doubting yourself. You know who you are and what you're capable of. It's time to start trusting yourself again. You've got this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.