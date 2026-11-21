The daily horoscope is here and hello, Sagittarius season! The Sun entering this optimistic zodiac sign on November 22 gives us life again.

It’s not a coincidence that Sagittarius season happens around the holidays, the jolliest time of the year. Things may not be perfect, but hope returns anyway. People are interested in each other without being too prying. And best of all, even though Sagittarius can sometimes be a little too idealistic, we have the Taurus Moon helping us keep both feet on the ground this Sunday. Ah, yes. It’s a beautiful day.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for Sunday, November 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Sagittarius Sun making a trine to your zodiac sign gives you lots of confidence for the next few weeks. This is the time of year when you don’t have to fake being excited about anything. You genuinely are.

Sunday’s astrology is good for you because the Taurus Moon energy reins you in just enough that you don’t go making any out-of-pocket decisions. Nothing feels rushed or forced. This is the life!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Since the Sagittarius Sun is in your intimacy zone, you’re much more open-minded than usual on November 22. The Moon in your zodiac sign gives you very good judgment.

It’s really the perfect balance. You won’t feel the need to prove you’re right today even though you’ll know full well when you are. Which is 99% of the time, right Taurus?

It’s the kind of day you can take a calculated leap of faith when it comes to trusting someone. Sunday’s astrology points to it working out in your favor.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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These next few weeks, your favorite people are your priority because the Sagittarius Sun sits in your relationship zone. It’s truly your extravert season, Gemini.

Sunday’s horoscope has the Taurus Moon sitting in your house of rest. So even though you’ll want to connect with everyone and anyone, it’s best to start with the people you don’t need a social battery for. Quality over quantity!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday’s astrology makes you feel such deep gratitude, Cancer. The Moon does its best work when it’s in Taurus. And since the Moon is your ruling planet, no one benefits from that more than you!

The Moon’s in your friendship zone on November 22 so it’ll feel super fulfilling to spend time with friends. It’s a good day to run some errands with friends because the Sagittarius Sun is in your house of practical tasks. Have fun!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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If you wake up with a smile on your face, it’s because the Sun entering Sagittarius on November 22 lights up your happiness zone. Yes, the rumors are true, Leo! After a few (very long) weeks of Scorpio season, Sunday’s horoscope honestly just wants you to have some fun. Finally!

Since the Taurus Moon is in your career house, not thinking about work might actually make you feel a little bit guilty. Can’t be all work and no play though. Let yourself have this day. For real!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You vibe really well with the Taurus Moon because it’s an earth sign like you and not overly emotional. It’s a super grounding energy so you won’t have to worry about overthinking things on Sunday.

And thank goodness for that, because Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that rules things like morals and philosophy. You know, things that could really make you spiral if you think about it too much.

That’s not happening on November 22. You’re actually very practical today. Reading and thoughtful conversation will do your body and mind good.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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As if you weren’t charismatic enough, Libra, Sunday’s astrology makes you absolutely magnetic. The Sagittarius Sun in your communication zone makes you talkative and the Taurus Moon has you meaning every word you say.

This makes for such good conversation. None of that fake small talk. There’s a real give-and-take happening today when people feel genuinely heard by you. And vice versa!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday’s horoscope wants you to show some appreciation to someone. The Taurus Moon working its magic in your relationship zone on November 22 tells me this person has proven their loyalty.

The Sagittarius Sun in your money zone is a clear sign that this person deserves some type of reward for being such a strong presence in your life. Doesn’t have to cost a lot, or anything at all. What’s their love language? Start there.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Happy birthday, Sagittarius! The Sun in your zodiac sign makes the next few weeks all about you.

Since the Moon is in Taurus, your daily habits zone, physical comfort is your top priority on November 22. Taurus doesn’t rush through anything. Be intentional about what your body needs today to feel its best.

Need some ideas? Well, Taurus loves good food and naps. Sounds like a pretty great Sunday, don’t you think?

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Officially one more astrological season to go ‘til we get to yours, Capricorn. Sagittarius season puts lots of energy in your self-reflection zone and encourages you to think about how much you’ve accomplished over the last year.

Since the Taurus Moon is in your house of joy on November 22, looking back won’t upset you. Sagittarius is an optimistic zodiac sign, so you’re zeroed in on all the good things that happened and how far you’ve come. You’re so prepared for your next big chapter!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday’s horoscope wants you to invite friends over for a lazy day at home. The Sagittarius Sun in your friendship zone makes you interested in socializing which might feel kind of confusing because at the same time, the Taurus Moon in your home zone means you won’t really want to get out of your PJs today.

It doesn’t have to be a big to-do, Aquarius. The point is just to be together without much effort. Sounds like a movie and snacks day is in order.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your thoughts are much more organized than usual on Sunday because the Taurus Moon in your communication house gets your head out of the clouds. You’ll find it a lot easier to explain how you feel in a way everyone can understand.

Since the Sun enters Sagittarius, your career zone, on November 22, you’re also quite ambitious. With the help of the Taurus Moon’s practicality, it’s a great day to think about what direction you want your life to take. Start manifesting it while you’re at it, Pisces. It's very likely to come true.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.