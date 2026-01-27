Daily Love Horoscopes For Wednesday, January 28: If You Feel On Edge Today, There's A Reason

Love horoscopes are here for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Mars unites with Pluto in Aquarius and the energy is combustible. It can lead to power struggles and outbursts of anger. Yet, it’s not an energy that will last forever. You may feel on edge today, but when you choose peace, you can be confident that you’re making the right choice.

Mars and Pluto can bring a transformative energy to your romantic life, but not in a way that is sustainable. Instead of succumbing to the pressures of what Wednesday may bring, give yourself time to process your emotions and remember that no matter what you do, you can’t control the outcome of a relationship. When you find yourself agitated, it can seem like confronting an issue head-on is the right move, but today it’s better to calm yourself before making any big decisions. No regrets today!

Daily love horoscopes for Wednesday, January 28, 2026:

Aries

Stay out of any arguments on January 28, Aries. Mars and Pluto unite in Aquarius, which governs your romantic connections and friendships. With this energy, you are prone to arguments, defending your point of view or forcing others to align with your beliefs.

This is not an energy conducive to creating love and peace, so it’s better to choose silence on Wednesday than risk destroying the process that you’ve made in your relationship or life. Once this energy passes, you’ll be able to speak from a grounded space instead of one that is so triggered.

Taurus

Your worth is not determined by another, Taurus. Although you are seeking someone to match your drive for success and love, you do want to be sure you’re not trying to prove to yourself that you’re worthy.

With Mars and Pluto in Aquarius, you go into overdrive trying to get someone’s attention or proving yourself worthy to be loved. Try to stay in your own space on January 28 and affirm your own value, as no matter who you are with, they don’t determine your worth.

Gemini

Gemini, during the energy of Mars and Pluto on January 28, it's best to avoid making a decision out of frustration or anger that you come to regret.

If you suddenly get the urge to end a relationship, upend your life overnight, or cut someone out of your life, take a pause. Instead of choosing a path you can’t come back from, try to hold space for the unknown. Give yourself time to feel, and don’t try to rush an outcome.

Cancer

You can’t rush love, dearest Cancer. You have held space for transformation for so long that it is understandable that you feel frustrated at this moment.

Yet, giving ultimatums or trying to force someone to be as ready as you isn’t the way to happiness or your forever love. Try to use the burst of energy you feel on January 28 for your own personal process, rather than trying to rush that person in your life into making a decision about the future.

Leo

One difficult day doesn’t determine an entire relationship, Leo. Although you’ve been feeling on top of the world with your romantic prospects, January 28 is a day to focus on preserving the peace.

An issue arises that tests your patience. This is due to plans falling through, an argument, or realizing that you and your partner have differing visions for the future. Try to talk your way through what occurs instead of shutting down. Real love comes with hard moments, not just those that feel like bliss.

Virgo

This is what happens when you ignore your own needs, Virgo. On January 28, you'll likely be part of a fiery rant about how you do everything and no one is there for you. While many of your feelings are justified, you look at the root of the issue.

If you always try to come across as fine and handle everything, rarely asking for help, then the person you’re with won’t ever learn what you actually need. Process the cause of what is happening and give yourself time to process before bringing anything up to your partner.

Libra

Don’t do anything out of spite, Libra. Whether it was a past relationship that didn’t work out, or a current partner that seems like they're dragging their feet, be sure you don’t make any decisions you can’t come back from on January 28.

The idea of well, if you don’t want me, then someone else will, is only a sentiment that leads to self-sabotage. Be careful with your choices, especially if you feel like you’re on the rebound because you can’t lead both with spite and your heart.

Scorpio

You don’t need to burn bridges in order to gain your freedom, Scorpio. You’ve felt stuck for a long time. While it’s understandable that you are frustrated by the lack of forward momentum, you should be wary of starting any arguments on January 28, especially if you live with a romantic partner.

You don’t need an argument or an all-out feud to feel free. Sit with your feelings, resist the temptation to burn any bridges, and be honest with yourself about what you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

Love rarely goes according to plan, Sagittarius. With Mars and Pluto uniting in your house of communication on January 28, you need to be especially cautious with your words. This energy leads you to say things you regret, or to close out a connection because of frustration, not a lack of love.

Just because the unexpected occurs doesn’t mean that your relationship is off course. Try to calmly articulate your feelings or keep them to yourself until this energy has passed.

Capricorn

You are allowed to be angry, Capricorn. Mars and Pluto uniting in Aquarius brings about a surge of frustration, but you have to be aware of its true source. You can’t be angry that everyone always takes advantage of you if you are the one who allows them to.

While you’re entitled to your feelings on January 28, be sure that you’re not making your partner the scapegoat for a situation that you created. Pause, honor your feelings, and focus on how to make this connection reciprocal in the long-term.

Aquarius

Diffuse the situation, Aquarius. Focus your energy on diffusing everything that arises, rather than letting it blow up in your face. You experience a wake-up call on January 28 that leaves you with a great deal of frustration and uncomfortable energy.

Instead of giving in to the desire to have your outward expression match how you feel inside, try to diffuse it instead. Be sure you’re giving yourself the time and space you need, even if that means solitude rather than spending time with that special person in your life.

Pisces

It’s time to let go, dear Pisces. Mars and Pluto meet in your house of healing, urging you to confront your fears and past romantic decisions so that you experience a much-needed release.

This energy isn’t about frustration or anger for you, but in realizing how you’ve been contributing to your own heartbreak. Give yourself plenty of alone time on January 28, avoid impulsive decisions, and be willing to look within before looking ahead.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.