3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On January 28, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on January 28, 2026. Uranus retrograde is showing us just how restless we are internally and gives us the idea that we can change it all if we want.

Uranus retrograde exposes false freedoms and outdated motivations. On Wednesday, this transit shows us where we've been compromised and how our routine is starting to get old. It lets us know that, should we wish for transformation, we have it all right within our own grasp. We can change, and that's real power.

Advertisement

A powerful new era defined by self-directed change takes shape for these astrological signs on January 28. Wednesday's energy shows us that the real power lies in consciously letting go of what has gone stale and can no longer be useful to us.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, on January 28, you realize that things are moving along a little too fast for your liking. It's starting to affect quality, and you want that high quality back, Aries. It's nice for things to be efficient. However, when it comes to your own career, it's also nice to know that you are at least somewhat in control of what you do.

It hasn't felt right to you for a while now, Aries. It's time for you to take a breath, back up, and reroute your energy. Uranus retrograde shows you that you always have a choice, so if your train has gone off track, then get it back, Aries. Do your Aries thing and make it happen. You've got this!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Uranus retrograde reveals to you where compromise has turned into self-erasure, Libra. Wow! That is so not what you wanted out of it all. So, starting on January 28, you enter a powerful new era that has you stepping up and defending your turf.

You like being a giving and open person, but you've started to realize that others were using you like a doormat. No more! That is not happening again. Uranus retrograde makes sure of that. When you stop smoothing things over, respect follows naturally, Libra. When you show people that you respect yourself, your personal and professional relationships evolve as a result. Step into your power and don't let others walk all over you any longer.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Uranus retrograde shifts your personal definition of success, Capricorn. This transit shows you that there are other ways to reach the top, if the top is indeed where you want to be. On January 28, you question whether you've been doing the right thing in terms of how you are setting up that sturdy foundation of yours. What's missing? Where are the fault lines, and where should you be looking, Capricorn?

What emerges from all of this deep thinking is a sense of ownership over your future. You are no longer maintaining a system, Capricorn. Now, you're improving upon it. You're helping the system and yourself evolve. You're stepping into a powerful new era.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.