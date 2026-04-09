Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, April 10: The Last Quarter Moon Rises

The daily love horoscope is here for April 10, 2026, when the Last Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn, creating a need to approach your relationship with greater seriousness as you talk about the future. The Last Quarter lunar phase brings reflection and greater understanding. Yet if you and your partner aren’t aligned on where you see your relationship going, then it also may be one of release.

Capricorn is a logical zodiac sign concerned with the practical steps required to progress or maintain a relationship. While somewhat unemotional, it can help you separate feelings of chemistry or passion from long-term alignment. Take time on Friday to reflect on the state of your own romantic life before having any conversation with your partner so that you will be ready for whatever comes.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 10, 2026:

Aries

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Allow yourself to shift gears on April 10, Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn brings opportunities for you to reimagine a new life for yourself.

This may change the kind of partner or relationship that you want, so it’s important to be honest with yourself. Be sure that you’re letting your heart decide what direction you should go in rather than just what makes the most sense.

Taurus

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Being aligned with your partner doesn’t mean that you are exactly alike, Taurus, but that you share the same vision for the future.

Since Capricorn energy governs your house of future dreams and planning, April 10 is the perfect day to talk about what you envision for your life together. This can give you more information so that if you have been struggling with any decisions, you will finally feel confident in making them.

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Gemini

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This Aries season is one of the most difficult times to slow it down, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try, Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises in your house of transformation and intimacy on April 10, bringing major developments in your romantic life.

You want to be sure you’re not rushing into anything. Use this energy to discuss ways you can keep growing together, or how you envision handling financial matters as a couple.

Cancer

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Let it all go, Cancer. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises in your house of relationships and dating on April 10. This energy is helping you to release something important.

Whether it’s past heartbreak or a belief that love always has to be hard, try to spend some time reflecting on what you’ve been holding onto. By allowing yourself to release and shed what you no longer need, you can create space in your life for new love to blossom.

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Leo

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Don’t be so rigid, Leo. You are a playful and excitable partner in relationships, but you can be rigid when it comes to setting up your life with the person you love.

Whether this is just because you want everything to be your way or you have difficulty in holding space for new ideas, it’s important to try to be open-minded on Friday. Talk to your partner. Challenge yourself to take a chance on something new, and remember that a partnership is actually made up of two sets of dreams and goals.

Virgo

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This is just the final step, Virgo. You’ve been moving through a phase of growth in your romantic life for the last few years. Although you thought you were finished, there were still some lingering loose ends that needed to be taken care of.

That is what today is for. Whether it’s finalizing your life together or shifting to being just friends, this energy finally brings the closure that you need so that you can trust in your vision for the future.

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Libra

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You never needed to be rescued, Libra. The Last Quarter Moon on April 10 brings an opportunity for deep healing. This energy targets your relationship and past experiences.

In the past, you approached relationships with an inner need to be rescued or chosen as part of still working through your own inner child wounds. However, this is no longer something you’re looking for, which means your relationship dynamics are changing. Be ready to elevate and let go of that past version of yourself.

Scorpio

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Don’t overlook the details on Friday, Scorpio. As an emotional and passionate water sign, you can often let yourself get carried away by new love. Whether it’s your hope that this time will be different or the fear of actually being honest, it can often cause challenges in your connections.

Yet, on April 10, you are being guided to approach a practical conversation with your current love. Don’t be afraid to talk about the future or get into the details of planning your life together.

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Sagittarius

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You deserve for this to work out, Sagittarius. You may be afraid that this current connection won’t work out simply because of what you’ve gone through in the past. However, it’s just your fears talking and not reality.

On April 10, try to affirm to yourself that you do deserve this relationship and believe that it can actually work out. This could also be a great opportunity to talk about next steps as long as you remember you’re worthy of great love.

Capricorn

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Relax into where you are, Capricorn. It can be hard to be present in a relationship and in your day-to-day life. Your mind is always working on overdrive when thinking about what is next. Yet the most valuable moment you’ll ever be in is the one occurring in the present.

On April 10, try to let go of thoughts that distract or pull you out of being present in your relationship. You don’t need to do anything but simply relax into where you are.

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Aquarius

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It's all working out how it’s meant to, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon rises in your house of intuition and healing on April 10. This serves as an invitation to release the vision that you previously had for your life and relationship.

While it’s important to know where you want to go, you also have to hold space for how life changes. Let go of that past vision so you can see how everything is coming together better than you could even have hoped for.

Pisces

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You tend to live with little regret, Pisces. However, someone has that's been crossing your mind recently, and it's been making you think about all the what-ifs.

But if this person was meant for you, they would be beside you right now. On April 10, you are being guided to release this worry and person. Your great love is still out there, and it will find you when you least expect it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.