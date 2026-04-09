4 Zodiac Signs Attract Incredible Abundance & Luck On Friday, April 10

Four zodiac signs are attracting incredible abundance and luck on April 10, 2026. On Friday, the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius.

When the Moon enters the airy energy of a detached sign like Aquarius, things start to shape up in an unusual way. Aquarius is the zodiac sign associated with unique innovation, allowing these astrological signs to think outside the box on Friday. You are no longer feeling in the dark about what to do next.

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Attracting abundance may not be about riches on days like this one, but it does mean having many options. The more options you have, the luckier you are. Such is the case for these astrological signs on April 10.

1. Aquarius

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When the Moon enters your sign on April 10, it opens the door to your inner genius. You sense things without needing anyone else to point them out. In part, your emotions awaken, and you become highly perceptive. Seeing what's in your life opens your mind to options. You realize that when a lot of great things are happening in your life, you can help people in need.

On Friday, you gather information that people find helpful, the way a person collects cards or some other treasure. Then, with those items in your power, you pass knowledge of them like candy to friends, family, and even strangers. You welcome the opportunity to share what you know because it means those who aren't gifted with your insight benefit from it.

2. Libra

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You're attracting incredible abundance in the area of romantic opportunities, Libra. You have always wanted to get lost in a moment, and the opportunity is now. On April 10, you find lots of free experiences open up for you to enjoy with someone you love. You are ready to create a type of love nest that feels safe from the world.

On Friday, you don't feel the need to talk about what is wrong with life or what needs to improve. Instead, you accept life on its terms and discover inner peace. Seeing things from a standpoint of peace helps you to feel this deep sense of luck in your life. You have love. You have friendships and companions in every form. Your heart feels full, and life appears to be complete.

3. Pisces

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On April 10, you find abundance by closing the door on a situation that wasn't harming you in a way you didn't see before. You held on to a friendship that you thought could be saved, but some people don't want to love you as you are. They prefer to judge and be mean or negative. Rather than try to talk things out on Friday, you realize that letting go of this friend is the best move.

You don't have to engage or send a long, emotional text. Instead, your silence speaks volumes. They do it to you as well. You start to see how you've dodged a bullet and reached a safe place emotionally. It takes space to figure things out, but the more time passes, the greater the sense that you've done the right thing.

4. Gemini

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You're ready to explore the world, Gemini. On April 10, you're at this place in your life where you want to expand your mind. You want to learn all that you can about life and how other people live. You realize that time is limited and you aren't going to get back what's been lost. Rather than lament the past, it's time for you to accelerate the future.

You do so in an open-minded and unique way by embarking on a solo adventure. You look up what you can find that's simple, and that's all you need to do. There are so many places to see, and you're lucky to realize it at this point in your life.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.