5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 10

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on April 10, 2026 after the Moon enters Aquarius and meets up with Pluto in the same sign.

Life is about to change in a way that is both powerful and inspiring. The Moon in innovative Aquarius fosters your emotional desire for change. Then, when it connects with Pluto, the planet that rules intensity and secrets, it changes an idea into something completely unexpected.

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The Moon represents emotions, and in Aquarius, you're a master of detachment. Pluto unveils secrets as it habitually digs beneath the skin. The Moon conjunct Pluto in Aquarius transit leaves these astrological signs unafraid of being vulnerable. Today, you face your fears. Nothing can truly harm you unless you let it.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you never want to get stuck in any one career or to be seen in a particular light by friends or family. On April 10, you realize that you don't have to, and you're free to reinvent yourself whenever you'd like. Even though you prefer to avoid change, you see that staying where you are and deepening your expertise benefits you.

A part of you worries at times that competition will beat you out. You know that you have to maintain a highly competitive edge. Today, you see that learning what you don't know is work, but it's worth your while. You can be in over your head, but find a way to stay on top of it. The best outcome from today is how you like being pushed harder because the end result is respect and admiration for your grit.

2. Aries

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Aries, you fear being so independent that you miss out on good friends. However, today, your social circle becomes a powerful ally in your life. On April 10, you are ready to have friendships that people typically dream about but never create for themselves. You want to get to know people in a way that makes them feel seen. With the Moon conjunct Pluto, you change how you interact with others to show your helpful side.

The best part of today is how you are giving and kind, asking inquisitive questions that show you truly care. You aren't afraid to learn about how people think, even if their ideas don't match up with your own. You find yourself in this incredible spot where you show that differences can be strengths and not weaknesses.

3. Virgo

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You're ready to improve your health, and you fear not knowing what to focus on that will truly work. Pluto in Aquarius, conjunct the Moon, helps you to connect with how you feel. On April 10, you detach from any expectations. You know that you've been taught to believe certain things or to view the world in a particular way; now you're ready to change your mind.

Virgo, you're not committed to doing things a certain way. You've seen its limitations on your life, and now you want to change. You seek expert advice that is both helpful and deeply rooted in facts. You don't just follow trends or look back at what's worked. You detach and make room for new information.

4. Cancer

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You're someone who typically avoids conflict, but there are times when you have to address a situation head-on. Pluto brings out the truth. On April 10, you catch someone in a lie, and you realize they have hidden a dark secret. Things are out in the open now, and while it hurts your heart, you realize it's for the best.

The Moon in Aquarius gives you what you need to emotionally detach and not fall apart. You have learned with time that problems often lead to beautiful resolutions. You know that once this situation is resolved, you'll be stronger than you were when you started. Trust can be rebuilt if you both work toward a common goal.

5. Sagittarius

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With Pluto conjunct the Moon in Aquarius, something happens when it comes to the way you communicate. On April 10, you see that you don't have to say everything that comes to your mind. Even if you feel a thought or statement is justifiable, you decide to pull back and find power in silence.

You're OK with letting someone else be in the dark about your thoughts. If they don't ask you for them, you don't offer up the information. Today, your best decision is to remain mysterious and non-transparent. At first, it feels odd to keep your opinions to yourself, but you know it's wise and the best choice.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.