Good vibes are so strong in the daily horoscope for November 28, 2026. The Moon entering Leo on Saturday makes for quite a fun few days.

The Moon influences our emotions and since Leo's the happiest zodiac sign, joy's a big theme for today. This energy makes it easy to positives to outweigh any negatives. Even if just for a bit, it's a nice feeling! The Leo Moon trining Neptune retrograde in Aries is an added benefit because it makes people more self-aware. That means no drama!

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for Saturday, November 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Moon in Leo adds more fire energy to your life on November 28. So no, you're not imagining it, Aries. You really do have your energy back!

Better yet, the Leo Moon's got you focused on one thing and one thing only. And that's FUN. It's lighting up your zone of joy and play so those are your two main goals for Saturday.

Hint: getting back to that hobby you haven't had much time for lately will feel extra fulfilling. Since the Moon trines Neptune retrograde in your zodiac sign, your imagination knows no bounds today. The possibilities are actually endless. Enjoy!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Leo Moon's in your home zone on November 28, which is where you'll find the most joy on Saturday. A true dream for your homebody Taurus heart, amirite?

Since the Moon makes a trine to Neptune in your house of self-reflection, expect to be a little more self-aware than usual. Not in a way that makes you anxious about being perceived though. This peaceful energy actually makes you quite content with and nice to yourself. As you should be!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Moon entering Leo honestly makes you the star of the show on Saturday. It adds some fire to your communication zone so get ready for people to hang on your every word today.

You're already a fantastic conversationalist as it is, Gemini. But on November 28, your banter is top-notch. Anyone who can keep up with your wit is a great person to be around today.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's a day to treat yourself, Cancer. Leo's a zodiac sign that knows its worth. The Moon in Leo gives that same treatment to your house of money and values on November 28.

The Moon trining Neptune in Aries is another big boost because this energy makes you notice all the little things you're really good at. Go ahead. Pat yourself on that back!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You're back in business on November 28. After a kinda slow week, Saturday's astrology puts you at the center of everyone's attention once again. The Moon in your sign makes you absolutely radiant.

You have the added benefit of the Moon's trine to Neptune retrograde in Aries. This energy calms you down just enough so that you don't steamroll anyone today. Natural confidence, Leo. Not arrogance. It's a wonderful day.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's horoscope wants you to take a dang break, Virgo! The Leo Moon in your house of privacy and rest is giving spa day at home. Pull out all the stops to pamper yourself on November 28.

No detail goes unnoticed with you so I expect a Pinterest-worthy set-up today. Light the candle. Play some music. And most of all, relax!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's astrology lets you relax enough around someone that you actually get to see that they like you for who you are. Not for what you do for them. The Leo Moon in your friendship zone makes it easier for you to just be you around your friends.

Not being so polished all the time is actually quite attractive to the right people. The Moon's trine to Neptune retrograde in Aries, your house of close relationships, makes it very clear who on of those people are. Keep 'em around!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, I know it's the weekend, but Saturday's horoscope is about work for you. I know, I know. I promised the Leo Moon comes in hot with fun and joy on November 28. So just hear me out for a second.

Leo's your career zone, and the Moon here usually comes with some well-earned recognition. The Leo Moon's trine to Neptune retrograde in Aries, your daily habits house, makes you extra creative.

This would be a great day to write a resume if you're looking for a new job because whatever you whip up will likely stand out from the crowd. If you like where you're at, brainstorm a bit about something you've been kinda stuck on. This is breakthrough energy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's astrology makes you super hopeful about the future, Sagittarius. The Moon's trine to Neptune is great energy for figuring out exactly what you want that future to look like.

November 28 is a fantastic day to make a vision board or at least save some inspo to a folder in your camera roll. Neptune's a big player when it comes to manifestation. The Leo Moon's optimism flooding your house of exploration and big ideas is the special sauce for making basically anything you can imagine a reality.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's horoscope wants you in your soft era today. It'll be easy to let your guard down once the Moon enters Leo on November 28 because it makes you more comfortable with being real with people. You're not so worried about appearing put together.

Since the Moon trines Neptune in your home zone, it's likely that a family member or roommate will truly appreciate seeing this side of you. I wouldn't be surprised if it makes them feel safer opening up to you more, too. A virtuous cycle, as they say.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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No one's gonna be able to call you emotionally detached on November 28, Aquarius. The Moon in Leo, your zone of committed relationships, makes you more curious about how people are feeling.

The Leo Moon trines Neptune in your house of thought and communication, which means you know all the right questions to ask. Leo's a warm zodiac sign and Neptune's giving your empathy a boost so your curiosity makes this person feel genuinely understood, not analyzed.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's a prime day for some errands, Pisces! Your ruling planet Neptune in your house of money is great for finding some good deals.

Neptune's trining the Leo Moon in your zone of daily routines which makes checking things off your to-do list actually seem fun. Bang out some of that holiday shopping on November 28. It'll feel good to get it out of the way early.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.