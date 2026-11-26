This Sagittarius season is a major turning point for four zodiac signs in particular. After December 21, nothing will be the same. And that's a good thing!

This all started with the Gemini Full Moon on November 24, just two days after the Sun moved into Sagittarius. This Moon was conjunct Uranus, bringing all sorts of twists and turns. As this season continues, so will the changes. At first, it might feel overwhelming and even slightly disastrous. But don't give up now. You are so close to seeing your dreams come true! Can't you feel it?

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1. Gemini

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It may be Sagittarius season, but you're still the main character, Gemini. On November 24, the Full Moon rose in your sign and formed a conjunction with Uranus. This completely transforms how you see yourself and what you want from your life. "You'll start noticing how much your priorities have changed, especially when it comes to the relationships you are maintaining," an astrologer named Eleanor explained.

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Once December 9 hits and the New Moon rises in Sagittarius, you'll start to see your relationships actually change. If something isn't working, it will be pretty impossible to ignore. Not that you should. This is your chance to leave any toxic connections behind.

As for the relationships you want to continue, you've got to start speaking up. "You'll need to be clear about what you want," Eleanor advised, "instead of assuming the other person understands your expectations without discussing them." This is a big turning point for you, and will completely change how your life and relationships look from now on.

2. Virgo

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Buckle up, Virgo. This Sagittarius season marks a huge turning point for you, especially in your career. The Gemini Full Moon already changed things. Because of this, "you're gonna experience some unexpected professional developments, or you'll reconsider the direction you're heading in," the astrologer said. "You'll start thinking more seriously about your long-term ambitions."

But this isn't a season just for reflecting. Once Mars enters your sign on November 25, you'll be ready to take back control over your life. You're done letting others steer the ship. People-pleasing? What's that? According to Eleanor, "you'll become more assertive about your needs and less willing to keep adjusting yourself around other people's expectations." Good for you!

3. Sagittarius

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It's your season, Sagittarius, so of course, you're the star of the show. With the Gemini Full Moon, you've already started seeing some changes in your relationships, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. You have big dreams, and this is the season you finally start taking them seriously. Talk about a turning point!

On December 9, the New Moon rises in your sign, inspiring you to go after your goals. You're done talking and ready to put your money where your mouth is. But take a step back first. Make sure what you're working towards is still what you want. Jupiter, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on December 12, meaning you might be rethinking your plans for the future.

"Give yourself room to change your mind as your priorities become clearer," Eleanor advised. "It's gonna be worth it." Of course, if what you want changes, your strategy needs to too. But it's nothing you can't handle, especially with the Sun in your sign.

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4. Pisces

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For you, Pisces, Sagittarius season is the start of a whole new era. Your family and home life are about to change in some big ways. You've always been a homebody, but now you're figuring out what you really need to feel comfortable and secure.

That being said, your career is getting some attention, too. So, you've got to find a balance that works for you. Starting on December 9, with the Sagittarius New Moon, you're ready to put the pedal to the metal at work. "You'll start reconsidering what you want to accomplish and whether your current circumstances are getting you there," Eleanor remarked. You're done taking on responsibilities that aren't yours to carry. You have big dreams to chase, and that means you need to start putting yourself first.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.