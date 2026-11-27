It's hard to feel lonely when you finally get the love you've been missing, and that's what happens to three Chinese zodiac signs who've felt heartbroken for far too long during the week of November 30.

The week begins with a Receive Day, encouraging everyone to keep an open heart. Tuesday is an Open Day, perfect for making friends and meeting new people, so plan to go out and socialize. Thursday is an Establish Day, so in those special moments when you feel a connection, these three animal signs do small things to build the relationships they always wanted.

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1. Tiger

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You're not one that's very comfortable with feelings like loneliness. You want to feel alive and powerful all the time. Feeling empty leaves you weak, and you don't enjoy it.

Lucky for you, this is your week, Tiger. You finally find that special place in the world where you are seen. That feeling of belonging is what ends your loneliness the week of November 30. It's so hard to make friends, but you are not letting adult life stop you from finding a heartfelt connection.

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On December 1, you are ready to check out what's going on in your area and see where you might get involved. It's comforting to be around people who enjoy what you like to do, too. Conversations are easy to start. You all know something about each other from the get-go. By Sunday, you know exactly where to go to find your people.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

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Loneliness has hit home because your friends have been so busy lately. You have one relationship that's been kind of distant lately, but the week of November 30, you're ready to bridge that gap. During Monday's Receive Day, you want to bring people closer. You know why you're lonely. It's because you've been doing things alone.

On December 2, a Close Day, you decide to focus on what you have. The thing is, you don't need to go out and make a new friend because you already have one. You just have to work harder to make it better. There are plenty of things that you can talk about, and it doesn't have to be about problems.

When an Establish Day rolls around on December 3, you reach out to see when you can get together. You discover that they have been thinking of you, too. It's pretty easy to figure out when would be a good time to hang out this month. It's like you've never lost touch. The comfort level is there. Now, you just have to find a way to make it more consistent.

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3. Horse

Design: YourTango

You hardly noticed that you felt lonely until the holiday season started. You love your independence, but right now, you genuinely want to be someone who has no ties to anyone unless, of course, you want them. If you admit to yourself that you're lonely, it's true. It's a fleeting thing, and nothing that can't be resolved with a special person.

On December 4, you stop pursuing new things and choose what's familiar. You're ready to enjoy some quality time that's purposeful. You have a hobby you love, and a friend who likes to be involved. December 5 is a busy day perfect for doing creative things or getting into something a little faster-paced.

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You really want to see what else you could have in common with the people in your life. By Sunday, you realize the possibilities are endless. You don't have to be in a constant pursuit of adventure because you can find it right where you are.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.