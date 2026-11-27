Success and satisfaction are arriving for three zodiac signs on November 28, 2026. And with the Leo Moon opposing Pluto in Aquarius, this happens in ways that are both surprising and uniquely satisfying.

On Saturday, we're noticed for the very thing we thought would keep us out of the game. In other words, it's not what we do to fit in that attracts success. It's what we don't do. What we refuse to do. What makes and keeps us different. This transit benefits those who believe in themselves and who stay original, no matter what anyone else thinks.

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1. Aries

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You may not want to admit it, Aries, but you tend to move with the flock. You might see yourself as an outlier, but do you act like it? The fact of the matter is, what you're doing has never really brought you the kind of success that feels authentic.

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Luckily, when the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius, what takes place is a reversal of fortune, and for you, that's a good thing. On Saturday, you'll be recognized for not falling in line, and that will be celebrated. Cue the applause!

Success finds you on your own terms, and that makes it all the more satisfying. This energy reminds you why you're here and how what you do is important. Keep doing it your way because it's working.

2. Leo

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You've never minded being the person in the crowd who stands out, Leo. You like attention. Sue you! When the Moon in your sign opposes Pluto in Aquarius, this trait of yours ends up attracting serious success.

This transit puts you in the right place at the right time for someone with power to recognize that you are the person who is needed in this moment. This means a big opportunity is heading your way. Get ready.

You might even say that success falls into your lap at this time, and it feels satisfying, but it also feels real. It's as if you've stayed open all these years, readying yourself for this moment of success, and here it is. Make the most of it!

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3. Capricorn

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Every time you reach a goal, you feel a certain rush of success, and this has become a thing with you, Capricorn. When the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Saturday, you acknowledge your own patterns.

You set a goal, you reach it, and then you celebrate. It's fun, and it works. It also paves the way for even more success, and therefore, even more fun. What's better than that? You sure can't think of anything. This feels like the most satisfying thing in the world.

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Success, to you, during this transit, means accomplishment without compromise. Sticking with your discipline has shown you that this is the path to true success. You are fearless and determined, and it shows! Keep it up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.