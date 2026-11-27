Life throws us all curveballs, but it's in our best interest to keep a good attitude.

Sometimes, it's easy to lose our cool and let our stress levels get the better of us. But to ward off irritability, people swear by certain hobbies that keep them calm during chaotic moments.

Hobbies that make people with good attitudes less irritable

1. A daily yoga practice that regulates their emotions

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Yoga teaches people to breathe deeply while moving their bodies and stretching. It's meant to relax you regardless of what else is going on in life, leaving your body loose, not tense.

There are plenty of physical benefits, but yoga also helps people keep themselves emotionally regulated. It reduces stress and manages anxiety, allowing people to continue having a great attitude and not slip into irritability.

2. Spinning clay on a pottery wheel to improve focus

From one hobby to the next, pottery is a hobby of someone with a really good attitude. While challenging, pottery can be very rewarding, not just with the finished product but its mental benefits.

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It takes a lot of practice to become a skilled potter and plenty of concentration. "The centering in wheel work really helps people focus in, especially people who are traumatized, extremely depressed or anxious," art therapy scholar Julia Byers says.

They stay positive, even when they fall victim to the high failure rate of pottery. "There are a lot of phases where things can go wrong, and if you have your heart set on that one piece and it breaks, you're going to be frustrated and disappointed," Byers adds. "The process itself helps people to come to terms with letting go."

3. Knitting their own clothes to boost happiness

People with good attitudes have the right idea by getting into knitting. They make their own clothes and are able to make gifts for other people. It saves them money, but also tends to keep them in a good mood.

In a study published in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, researchers found that knitting has stress-relieving qualities and can promote happiness. It's particularly beneficial in a group setting, where communication and social contact come into play.

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According to a survey from wellness coach Betsan Corkhill, 54% of clinically depressed people said that knitting made them very happy. Not only that, but respondents revealed that knitting reduced their awareness of pain and helped them redirect their focus.

4. Reading books to relieve stress

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Cozying up with your favorite blanket and a good book sounds like the best kind of evening. For positive people especially, reading a book is one of their favorite hobbies.

It allows them to forget about their daily stressors and immerse themselves in the plot of a land far, far away. They don't have to worry about doing laundry or taking out the garbage when their mind is full of wonder.

According to a study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room, just five minutes of reading reduces stress by nearly 20%. "Reading reduces or helps us better manage the stress and strain of everyday life. It lowers the heart rate and relaxes muscles. It lowers blood pressure and reduces tension," well-being researcher Jasmin Tahmaseb-McConatha adds.

5. Creating DIY home decor to make their space feel safe

It's impossible to be in a bad mood when you're creating. For some people, that means decorating their home with things they've made themselves.

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DIY home decor is also a really fun and easy way to relieve stress. Creating art, in general, is a great way to reduce stress hormones. But people are also allowing themselves to create something tangible and useful.

It feels rewarding to get to look at something they made with their own hands. And it's often the first step in making their house feel like a home.

6. Going on walks to improve their mental state

Taking a walk outside and breathing in the fresh air makes you feel so much better no matter what. And when someone has a good attitude and outlook on life, something as simple as a nature walk does wonders for them.

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"Small tasks like watering plants or just reading outside are linked to reduced depression and anxiety... mindful nature observation, like listening to birdsong or simply being outdoors, may help decrease anxiety and paranoia in experimental settings," psychiatrist Debora Moreira reveals.

Even spending just 10 minutes outside can improve a person's mood. It's a lovely and free hobby for someone trying to feel happier and ward off irritability.

7. Taking photos of the world around them for mindfulness

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Photography can be a very rewarding hobby. Learning to take photos in a more aesthetically pleasing way can make a person appreciate the world's beauty in ways they've never imagined.

Changing a person's world view through photography could be exactly what they've been needing. While taking photographs may be enjoyable for a positive person, it's also changing how they see the world and the people around them. They could even learn a thing or two about themselves and how they perceive their surroundings.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.