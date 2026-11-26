Friday’s horoscopes bring us some sweet relief. The Cancer Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio on November 27 and makes people more emotionally intelligent than usual.

As astrologer Jamie Partridge explained, this astrological energy helps you “read others easily and assess situations quickly.” No guesswork today. The Moon in Cancer has people’s empathy way up and Mercury in Scorpio keeps people honest. What a great start to the holiday season!

Your zodiac sign's horoscope is here for Friday, November 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Mercury in Scorpio, your zone of deep trust, means your guard is way down on Friday. You’re not running from yourself today, Aries.

The Cancer Moon in your home zone means November 27 is a day for spending time with people who already know you really well. Since everyone’s quick to read between the lines today, don’t be surprised if someone notices you aren’t as high energy as usual.

You don’t have to pretend everything is fine today. People want to be there for you. Let them.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday’s astrology makes you so generous with words of affirmation, Taurus. The Cancer Moon adding some extra warmth to your communication zone means finding the right words is quite effortless for you on November 27.

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, is in your relationship zone so the people closest to you are your main focus. They’re about to feel so loved by you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Cancer Moon’s in your house of values. This also affects how you feel about yourself. Friday’s a great day to treat your body like you actually care about it. I know you do!

On November 27, you’ll find it almost effortless to get into a flow state. Since Mercury’s in Scorpio, your health and routine zone, you can use this extra focus to figure out what your body’s been trying to tell you it needs. Then, you know, do it!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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November 27 is one of those days when you have a little extra love and protection from the universe. Everything just sort of falls into place for you.

The Moon in your zodiac sign makes you quite confident, Cancer. I doubt you’ll even spend a single second overthinking anything because Mercury’s in your zone of self-expression so you’re not worried about how you’re being perceived. You’re just doing you. And it’s working for ya!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, November 27 marks the end of a streak of tougher days. The Moon’s still in Cancer, your house of rest and reflection, on Friday. But since it trines Mercury in your home zone, it’s more of a comforting than draining energy.

Fair warning that I don’t think your physical energy is quite back to normal yet. Expect to starting feeling more like yourself mentally though. You’ll find it easier to put words to the feelings you’ve been trying to sort through. Makes a big difference!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday’s horoscope is a sign you should reach out to that person you’ve been meaning to catch up with. it won’t be weird because your ruling planet Mercury’s in Scorpio, your communication zone. You’ll know exactly what to say.

The Cancer Moon has everyone more open to chatting on November 27 so chances are this person’s gonna be so happy to hear from you. Even if (actually, especially if) it’s been a while.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday’s astrology makes you an expert negotiator. If there’s something you want, November 27 is a phenomenal day to ask for it. Especially if what you want is money!

Mercury’s in Scorpio, your house of income. This gives you an extra edge when it comes to researching and strategizing. Mercury trines the Cancer Moon in your career zone making people trust you as a leader.

Even if getting a raise isn’t an option today, I think you’ll know exactly what to ask for to make things worth your while, Libra. Go ahead. Show ‘em who’s boss!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, I know you can always figure out what you want to know about people one way or the other. On Friday, though, the difference is that you don’t even have to try.

People are comfortable being more vulnerable when the Moon is in Cancer. Including you! You might be surprised how much people are willing to tell you once you talk a bit more about yourself too. Easy to do when Mercury’s in your sign.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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November 27 is a really good day, although the astrological energy doesn’t come as natural to you. Cancer and Scorpio are both water signs that are a bit too emotional for a fire sign like you. You can still work with this though. Promise!

The Cancer Moon in your emotional intimacy zone’ll likely give you the urge to tell someone you trust deeply something you haven’t told anyone yet. Since Mercury’s been spending lots of time in your house of self-reflection, this is something you’ve been processing on your own for a while.

Friday’s a fantastic day to finally let this person in. It’s gonna feel so good to get this off your chest, Sagittarius. Phew!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday’s horoscope wants you to put as much effort into your relationships as you do your work. Comes easy to you today because the Cancer Moon in your relationship zone makes you more affectionate than usual.

Since Mercury’s in your house of friendships, expect the love and appreciation you show people on November 27 to get returned to you, Capricorn. Tenfold!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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If your work-life balance has gotten out of whack, Aquarius, Friday’s astrology makes it known. The Cancer Moon trine Mercury in Scorpio makes you hyperaware of how your workload affects your mood, for better or worse.

The Moon’s in your daily routines zone and Cancer is a zodiac sign that puts comfort first. Which means that’s your top priority on November 27, too.

Don’t worry. If someone calls you out for not giving your 100% to work today, Mercury in Scorpio’s on your side. The planet of communication in your career zone makes you quite convincing. Defuse, don’t deflect.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tell me, Pisces. What’s it like to be the universe’s favorite? I think you’ll have a pretty good idea after the goodness Friday’s horoscope has in store for you.

November 27 is a good day to dabble in a hobby you had when you were younger because the Cancer Moon’s in your house of happiness and joy. Mercury in Scorpio, your zone of learning, actually makes doing something you love even more fulfilling.

Have fun and see where your heart takes you today. It’s only just the beginning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.