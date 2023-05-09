May 10, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Incredibly Good' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 10, 2023. Are you one of them? Here's the message of the day for those who aren't: If you are on a spiritual journey of self-actualization, don't be hard on yourself for making mistakes or taking wrong turns now and then. That's part of the journey. How you deal with setbacks and challenges also offers you an incredible opportunity to grow within. Baby steps or big steps, you choose how you want your journey to unfold.

For those of you who have been grieving the loss of someone dear, whether because of a breakup or death, your soul is asking you to trust your instincts and follow your intuition. Some of you have just experienced an awakening of your hidden abilities. Others of you just learned what the world is like leaving a bad taste in your mouth. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 10.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mars and Venus are both in Cancer right now. So if you are trying to manifest love (or deepen the bond with your partner), now's the perfect time to do so. Many of you will feel at the top of the world today when your boss or parents suddenly show a lot of support to you. You have been steadily building up the courage to either reveal your future plans or have finally narrowed down an excellent plan for success, and they approve!

Just be careful, and don't let the praise and support get to your head. The energies are in your favor today so that everything will feel extra easy or challenges will feel conquerable. However, this will not be the case always. Also, Venus square Saturn and Mars opposite Moon making today a no-nonsense day for you. So if an ex tries to make a comeback or someone tries to woo you with red flags galore, you will not entertain them for even a second.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you have been planning to ask your partner if they want to marry you, today's a great day for that. North Node sextile Saturn and Venus make the day perfect for taking things to the next level and deepening commitments. This can also be a commitment to a life purpose or project. Apply it to your life as it fits. Sun conjunct Uranus is forming some beautiful bonds with Moon, Mars, Saturn and Ceres. So your creative juices will be flowing like never before today.

Don't be surprised if what you are working on right now is partially misunderstood, even if people try their best to be supportive. You are ahead of the curve at this time, and that's a good thing! However, beware of phony leaders trying to turn you into their "second-in-command" only in name. Some of you are dealing with a narcissist who makes you feel like they understand you and want to help you get to the next level and win in life, but they want to use you like a servant or a call boy to get their needs met.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon in Capricorn puts the world in your palm today. Make the best of it! Remember: you can use your power or have someone else use you like a power tool. Most of the time, it's difficult to figure out the latter because some people are very sneaky. With Moon conjunct Pluto opposite Mars, you need to trust your instincts and ideas today — even if someone tries to tell you they are only trying to help because they are "more experienced than you."

Sometimes the most creative ideas are initially misunderstood and considered a joke and not worth anything. Even J. K. Rowling was turned down by 12 publishers before someone took a chance on her ... and the rest is history. The point is individuals are not good judges of what the masses will like, no matter how much of an expert they may consider themselves in a field. So follow your heart, and the right path will soon reveal itself to you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.