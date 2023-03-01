By Amber Madison — Updated on Mar 01, 2023
Photo: oneinchpunch / Shutterstock
It's something every girl has wondered: am I good in bed?
Sure, like kissing, much of it may have to do with compatibility — what might be hot for one guy could be just plain freaky to the next.
But no matter what your guy's preferences are, there are signs to know that you're rocking his socks off.
Here are 7 rare signs he thinks you're incredible in bed:
1. He clenches his hands and feet
A physical sign that a guy is in complete ecstasy is if he's clenching his hands and feet. When you see your guy doing this, take it as a sign he's holding on for dear life, making sure that the encounter doesn't end prematurely. After all, what you're doing to him at the time might be just a little too good.
2. He wants to do it again right away
When you've really blown his mind, he won't be able to get enough. Just thinking about the sex you had will be so arousing that he'll want to do it again. So, if he seems particularly virile, pat yourself on the back sister ... you're doing something right.
3. He remains really flirty afterward
Another sign that he can't stop thinking about the sex you've had is if he stays heavily flirty afterward. Many guys say that after an amazing time, they'll send multiple saucy texts to their girl to show her how into her they are. And with the extra flirting, they're building up anticipation for next time.
4. He's very touchy-feely throughout the day
A guy who is into you will probably be touch feely (unless he's really shy or completely opposed to PDA of course). A sign you're having great sex is if he becomes even more physical. Quite literally, he's so aroused, he's having a hard time keeping his hands to himself. While flirty texts may be his verbal reminder of how much he wants you, his constant touches are his physical reminder.
5. He tells you it was awesome
This one is pretty obvious, but if a guy tells you you were amazing, he thinks you were amazing. He's not saying it to be polite, he's saying it to tell you to keep doing whatever you're doing. Don't brush off his compliments, take them to heart...you sex kitten!
6. It was great for you
As the saying goes, "it takes two to tango." If the sex felt awkward or uncomfortable to you, it probably felt that way to him too. If you thought it was hot and passionate, then guess what, he did too. Perhaps the easiest way to tell how good the sex is for him is how good the sex is for you.
7. He's trying new moves
Most men are pretty competitive by nature. When the things you do are blowing him out of the water, he's going to feel the need to put up a more impressive showing.
If he starts pulling out moves you haven't seen him do before, take it as a sign that he wants to please you as much as you're pleasing him and is pulling out all the stops. And if his new moves aren't pleasing you, do let him know. With good communication and guidance from you, he too can become a rock star in the bedroom.
Amber Madison is a co-founder of Peoplism. Her thought leadership has been featured everywhere from The Today Show to MTV to NPR as well as in Fast Company, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and many more.