It's easy to get caught up in your daily grind. We all have a million little anxieties that compete for our energy and attention.

It can be a struggle to improve your life and well-being when you feel like it takes everything you have just to keep your head above water. By the end of the day, most of us only have the energy for the first half of Netflix and chill.

In addition to blowing stuff up, Physics 101 taught us that for every action, there's an equal, or opposite reaction. So, while there are a million little anxieties that eat away at your day, there are also a million little ways to fight back.

Here are 6 unsexy ways to instantly make your life so much better:

1. Get more sleep

This is definitely the easiest item on the list. I mean, you don't even have to be awake to do it. More sleep can improve your memory, reduce stress levels, boost test performance, and about a million other things.

So when someone calls you lazy for sleeping in, just tell them that your bed is a scientifically proven health and fitness center.

2. Turn your phone off for a few hours every day

Yes, seriously. You'll be amazed at how much time you'll reclaim from checking your Facebook notifications 8,000 times per minute. After a while, you won't even miss all the pictures of quotes/hollow platitudes in front of stock nature photographs sandwiched between insane political rants.

But you will have more time for things that actually enrich your life, instead of merely distracting from it.

3. Get more vitamin D

Three out of four people are deficient in vitamin D. And when you don't get enough of the D (not that D), you're more likely to be depressed or develop other serious illnesses like cancer. I'd say taking a vitamin to ward off depression is low-risk, high-reward in terms of *instantly* improving your life.

4. Drink more water

If there was something that could give you more energy, help manage your weight, and make your skin look better, you'd say sign me up. There is. It's called water, and you don't even have to sign up.

Our ancestors even had the forethought to arrange instantaneous delivery right to our houses and apartments for basically free.

5. Focus on your best friends

We're all used to having a million acquaintances. In a social media era with our whole lives on display, it can feel like we're on stage in front of the world sometimes. But it's a much better return on your investment to spend 20 percent of your energy on five people, as opposed to 1 percent on 100 people.

Giving more of yourself to the people who matter most is what life is all about, isn't it? Spreading yourself too thin leaves no room for your heart.

6. Try something new every week

It's as simple as saying "yes" to something you wouldn't have before. Who knows how many passions you have that are yet to be discovered? You won't know until you open yourself up to new experiences.

It can be anything from hitting up a museum to trying to cook for the very first time. The only way to grow is by pushing your boundaries. At the very least, you automatically become a more interesting, well-rounded person with a larger set of stories to tell.

Bob Alaburda is a senior editor at dvm360. His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Ravishly, and more.