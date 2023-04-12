The phrase you are what you eat is absolutely true. So if you want to feel, well frisky, fold these five foods into your eating repertoire. Nothing exotic is necessary!

Here are 5 foods that drastically improve your sex life:

1. Pumpkin seeds

They're a great source of zinc, which has been shown to boost sex drive by pumping up testosterone. Use them as a garnish for just about any dish, from your morning oatmeal to a garden salad, stir fry, or dessert (try dipping whole strawberries in melted dark chocolate and then rolling in roasted pumpkin seeds).

2. Almonds

Any food that's good for the heart is good for the loins because heart-healthy foods keep arteries clear and boost circulation to allow blood, oxygen, and nutrients to flow freely!

In addition to heart-healthy fat, one ounce of almonds provides 35 percent of your daily vitamin E needs, another sex hormone booster and powerful antioxidant that prevents arteries from hardening, the top cause of poor blood flow.

One ounce (twenty-three almonds) makes a perfect portable anytime snack — toss them into an empty Altoids tin and stash them in your bag, desk drawer, or glove compartment.

3. Edamame

The antioxidants in soy provide natural lubrication for women and are one of the top foods for protecting men's prostates.

Soy also helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure (so great for circulation) and one study found that soy compounds may help you look better naked by creating fewer and smaller fat cells. Order as an appetizer next time you go out for sushi.

4. Wheat germ

Wheat germ is a good source of arginine, an amino acid that boosts nitric oxide, a compound that relaxes blood vessels, increasing blood flow to "certain parts" of the body.

Arginine is also involved in the production of anti-aging hormones. Wheat germ's nutty flavor makes it a great addition to hot or cold cereal or a fruit smoothie and it's a terrific garnish for grilled, roasted, or steamed veggies (especially broccoli and Brussels sprouts).

5. Watermelon

Juicy watermelon contains a natural substance called citrulline, which gets converted into arginine (discussed above).

Watermelon is also rich in the antioxidant lycopene, which keeps men's prostates healthy. Citrulline is found in higher concentrations in the rind, so be sure to bite into the white part at least a little bit. And it's 92 percent water so it rehydrates if things get sweaty!

Shape Magazine is all about wellness. Their team of writers, editors, personal trainers, and wellness enthusiasts aims to provide science-backed tools and tips to meet their readers wherever they are in their health journey.