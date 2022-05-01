Photo: vgstudio / Shutterstock
OK, singletons, start your engines. I have all the insider information you need for meeting a man at a bar.
There's something so thrilling about meeting a cute stranger for the first time, and the possibilities that are there. S
potting a cute guy at a bar and sneaking glances at him, hoping he'll take the hint and make the first move.
It all started when I decided that being single and in my mid-thirties meant I needed a new approach. I realized that the solution was as simple as hitting the town by myself, and my blog, BartenderManStraightUp, was born.
In a nutshell, I sidle up to the best bars in NYC, L.A., Miami, and beyond, befriending bartenders to get their tried-and-true pick-up tips. Bartenders see it more than everybody, so when in doubt, ask your local bartender about any tips they would have. Here are some of the ones I keep hearing over and over again.
The Easiest Way To Meet Men In Bars — According To Bartenders
1. Location is everything.
When taking a seat at a bar, location is important, especially if you're looking to meet someone. Whatever you do, don't sit at the end of the bar — that's no man's land, literally. Mix into the crowd, and if you can find a seat near a group of guys, even better. Chances are they'll start talking to a solo girl. There are no friends around you that could make a potential suitor self-conscious.
2. Say hello.
Introduce yourself to the bartender and the people around you. Making new friends is a positive, not a negative, and being friendly is a great start.
3. Put down the phone.
How can you meet anyone if you are busy looking at your phone? The world won't end if you put your phone in your bag, coat, pocket, or wherever for an hour. If you don't have distractions, you are open to what’s around you … and that could be a single man.
4. Smile.
No one wants to talk to — or date — a sourpuss. If you make eye contact with a gent across the bar, smile, even if he's not your type. You never know, his buddy might be the guy you've been looking for.
5. Pick the right night.
TWT (aka Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) are great nights to fly solo. Monday can be good as well, but since it's the first night of the week it's a toss-up if people will start the week off going out. TWT is ideal as people usually schedule work dinners, drinks with friends, or just need to chill after work, and rather than go home they'll hit up a bar.
Elizabeth Loren is in her 30s. She has been living in Manhattan since she graduated from college. She's spent the last decade going on dates, getting set up, filling out online dating profiles, and even auditioning for reality shows—to no avail.