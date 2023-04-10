Dating is hard. It's even harder when you get rejected and are left with absolutely no idea why.

But you continue to put yourself out there, date after date, hoping each time that it will be different. This time he's really going to like me and he'll ask me out again.

And after just a few months more, he's totally going to ask me to be his girlfriend. And then we'll get married. And have babies. And live happily ever after.

Nothing can possibly go wrong.

And then ...REJECTION! Again. So then, of course. you ask yourself: Why me? What I'm doing wrong? Is it something I said? Why does this keep happening to me? So many questions and zero answers.

Until now.

These commentators over on Reddit decided to launch a post in which men (and women, but mostly men) can explain to women the things we do that turn absolutely them off.

And it's pretty brilliant — a little harsh sometimes, but mostly brilliant.

Men from all ponds of the dating pool have shared story after story relating the ways women have turned them off in the past. Some of them you may call BS on and some you may relate to. Hopefully, these selections we found will help you figure out what you can do or say differently next time ...

Or maybe just come to the realization that you're perfectly happy being single, thank you very much.

Here are 5 ways women disgust men, according to guys on Reddit:

1. Women who comes across as "spoiled"

"Entitlement and an attitude that men are ATMs. 'I had a rich daddy who spoiled me, and now I have a lifestyle that I've become accustomed to. You can't or won't pay for my time? I'll find someone who will.'"

2. Women who insult other people