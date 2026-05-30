Being a needy person doesn’t make you inherently bad as a partner. Especially considering it’s often deep-rooted insecurity and childhood trauma that predicts codependency in relationships, it’s usually more nuanced than we realize. However, it can sabotage relationship satisfaction and connection when it’s not mediated with growth and emotional intelligence over time.

While subtle, you can usually tell how needy someone is by the phrases they say in casual conversation. Whether that’s overapologizing or asking “Are you mad at me?” when it’s clear that there’s no hostility, they need reassurance from others to feel secure.

You can usually tell how needy someone is by the 11 phrases they say in casual conversation

1. ‘Are you mad at me?’

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While we often think of attention-seeking people as egotistical, sometimes, it’s the most insecure, uncertain people who need the most external praise and encouragement. It’s not to feed their ego, but to craft personal comfort, because they don’t have the regulation skills to do it themselves.

They’re constantly checking and double-checking that their relationship is okay and that the other person isn’t judging or blaming them. Even in the most subtle, harmless moments, they place a burden on other people to reassure them.

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2. ‘Is it okay if I do that?’

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Asking for permission in a relationship or with a loved one is a telltale sign of a needy person. They can’t make decisions or assess risk on their own, because they’re constantly looking outward. Unfortunately, their self-worth is actually wound up in what everyone else thinks and their relationships, rather than being secure in how they show up for themselves.

Especially with the people-pleasing behaviors that tend to come with dependence in relationships, as a study from Personality and Individual Differences explains, they’re constantly putting their own needs to the side in favor of being palatable and liked.

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3. ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean it’

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Apologizing all the time, even when it’s not necessary, often isolates people more than they realize. Despite being a coping mechanism for managing their own insecurities, when someone is constantly saying “I’m so sorry,” they’re placing a burden on other people to pity and reassure.

Especially in romantic relationships, this immediate need for reassurance usually sabotages their ability to truly resolve conflicts and arguments. One person is always going to apologize, whether they mean it or not, pushing their own boundaries and crafting resentment. Because they can’t be alone, they regularly take the blame, even when they don’t deserve it.

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4. ‘Why didn’t you respond?’

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Texting all the time is often a sign of neediness and insecurity in a relationship, compared to secure partners who can spend more time apart without needing to check in constantly. A needy partner needs to feel a sense of control, even if that means policing their partner or friends' every move and creating an aura of misguided protectiveness to ease their worries.

They expect constant communication and access to their loved ones, and when they’re not getting it, phrases like “What are you doing?” and “Why didn’t you respond?” are common.

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5. ‘You decide’

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Indecisiveness can often be a common symptom of perfectionism and procrastination. However, it’s also a common trait in needy people whose self-worth is inherently tied up in other people’s perceptions of them and commitment in relationships. When they’re regularly praised, and their partners handle all the discomfort, they feel secure.

That’s why they’re often using phrases like “you decide,” both because they’re indecisive and also because they’ve adopted people-pleasing behaviors as a mode of coping with internal insecurity.

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6. ‘You do it better’

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Weaponized incompetence, or pretending not to do something well to make someone else do it, is often a form of neediness. Especially when they’re missing attention and ease they feel entitled to, needy people often use “you do it better” to mediate those desires, instead of being a direct communicator.

However, the trouble with needy people is that they often lack emotional intelligence. Yes, that sabotages their personal well-being and mental health, but it also means they’re entirely reliant on other poople and relationships to feel comfortable and secure.

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7. ‘Why would you do that to me?’

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Insecure people rely on assumptions and personal feelings as fact. So, when they feel jealous, those feelings are used as evidence that someone isn’t treating them right. They can’t take accountability and regulate their own feelings because they’re entirely reliant on external validation and attention to feel secure and in control.

They take everything personally and assume that people are out to get them, hence why they use questions like “Why would you do that to me?” instead of solving and regulating their own emotions. Even in their general lives, it’s always “this always happens to me” instead of “What can I learn from this?”

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8. ‘I’ll just leave you alone’

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You can almost always tell an insecure, needy person from a stable person by their response when they’re not getting constant attention. A secure person enjoys their space and time alone, but an insecure person sends a million texts and says things like “I’ll just leave you alone” to blame other people for their own internal turmoil and discomfort.

They expect to be everyone else’s number one priority all the time, and when they’re not, they take it personally, sparking anger and defensiveness, as well as clear insecurity.

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9. ‘Can I ask a favor?’

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The most needy people, shockingly, always need something. We typically think of their emotional needs for attention and reassurance, but they’re also always the people asking for favors and borrowing tangible things. They can’t exist and live without relying on others, both emotionally and physically, for a sense of stability.

Yes, the idea that we should all support our communities and be “villagers” is important for combating loneliness, but if you can’t spend time alone or be somewhat self-reliant, you’ll never prosper in a community anyway.

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10. ‘Do you even care about me?’

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Much like overapologizing places an emotional burden on other people to reassure, questions like “Do you even care about me?” can isolate needy people quickly. Especially when they come after someone has set a boundary or put their personal time first, they can also encourage an unhealthy, codependent relationship dynamic over time.

Despite using this tactic as a means of misguided connection and commitment, a study from the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology found that people who excessively seek reassurance are at a higher risk for loneliness and depressive symptoms. By trying to reassure their inner insecurities, they actually push loved ones and partners farther away.

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11. ‘If you loved me, you’d make the time’

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The more dependent a person is on another or a relationship, the more they struggle with setting boundaries. They expect and need constant attention, reassurance, and validation from others to feel secure, even if that means weaponizing love with a toxic phrase like “if you loved me, you’d make the time.”

They have very misconstrued ideas about what it means to support someone in a healthy relationship, which leads to guilting and shaming their loved ones for simply putting their needs first and respecting their personal time.

RELATED: 11 Everyday Behaviors That Quietly Reveal Someone Feels Insecure Around You

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.