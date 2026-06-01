In a world full of AI, Intelligence can be hard to measure. Anyone with access to Google can create a structured argument in a conversation or recite facts without even having to stop and think.

This can lead people to think that measuring intelligence is futile in today's world. However, that's not entirely true. While memorizing facts no longer proves someone knows what they are talking about, you can still tell whether someone is intelligent or not by the subtle behaviors they display when you interact with them.

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You can usually tell how intelligent someone is by these 10 subtle behaviors

1. They have an expansive vocabulary

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In a world of slang and text lingo, using complex wording in conversations can make others take notice, as an expansive vocabulary is a big sign that someone is intelligent.

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A solid vocabulary can indicate that someone is a big reader, as reading comprehension has been shown to be strongly correlated with vocabulary. However, it also means that the person had to look up the definition of words they didn't understand and implement them into their daily vocabulary. This reflects the person's continuous commitment to learning and expanding their knowledge.

Using complex words can also be a double-edged sword. Someone who uses complex words but fails to use them correctly can seem less smart than they would if they just spoke with the words they already know.

2. They like to read

Not only can reading improve your vocabulary, but it also teaches you something new with every book or article you read. Even books that serve as entertainment teach the reader something.

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This can come in the form of factual knowledge, but also a greater emotional understanding of the world. Books can also teach us about human relationships, helping us gain awareness of how behaviors affect actions.

Since reading often expands someone's knowledge of the world, people who are always reading tend to be more intelligent.

3. They dress professionally

Everyone has their own personal style. However, those who dress professionally often appear more intelligent to others. Studies have shown that the way we dress is a fundamental part of how others perceive us and can influence their views of our status and personality.

While clothes can never equate to intelligence, people who dress professionally convey a sense of competence and, obviously, professionalism. When someone dresses this way, it shows they have a deep understanding of the social norms surrounding professional attire and how it reflects their seriousness.

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Though clothing might not be a measure of intelligence, people who dress professionally in and out of the office recognize its social benefits. This awareness shows they are deep thinkers and know how to adapt professionally.

4. They have goals

People who are driven always seem a little more intelligent. Their ambition shows they think beyond the present. When people put thought into their future, others see them as smart.

Just think about how many people complain about a partner who isn't driven. Their lack of goals makes it feel like they don't care about what will happen in the future.

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Being goal-oriented also shows that someone knows where they are going. People without direction seem disorganized and unprepared, which instantly discredits their intelligence.

5. They know what's going on in the world

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Keeping up with the news can be hard, especially when you have a busy schedule. However, intelligent people always seem to know what's going on. The news is important and impacts everyone's daily life. Intelligent people keep up with current events to understand where they stand in society and how shifting politics might change that.

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They also use national and global politics to inform their decisions. Intelligent people know the connection between the economy and politics is strong. They can use this information to decide how much money to spend and where to spend it, based on the world's political and economic state.

These people might also reference world events when talking with their peers, which usually makes those around them view them as intelligent.

Unfortunately, scrolling through the news can also lead to higher rates of anxiety and depression, so those who do follow these topics closely should do so with care.

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6. They always have additional information to add to a conversation

When someone truly knows what they are talking about, they apply their knowledge in even the most casual conversations. We all have that one friend who seems like they know everything and always adds something insightful from another article they read or documentary they watched.

When you always add value to your discussions, people tend to think of you as intelligent. It shows that you not only seek information out, but you also process it and are able to share what you've learned in a way that makes sense, which is a key factor in effective communication.

7. They link mundane topics to broader conversations

We have all had those late-night conversations with friends that start off ordinary and somehow diverge into deeper questions about life. People who can connect everyday moments to serious discussions in this way are often seen as intelligent.

This behavior shows they are aware of broader conversations happening in the world and demonstrates their understanding of these ideas and critical thinking skills. Their ability to see both the big picture and the up-close view is a special talent that allows them to maintain self-control while considering multiple aspects that may affect a given situation.

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8. They are curious

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To be seen as intelligent, someone actually has to have knowledge of the subject they are speaking about. People who are curious actively seek out this knowledge.

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Curious people seek to understand the information they research to gain a deeper understanding of a particular topic. According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, curiosity "motivates people to explore their physical and social environment." These people are inquisitive and explore unfamiliar ideas to expand their knowledge.

Someone who is constantly learning becomes intelligent through their interest in gathering information. This allows them to understand their surroundings and better navigate the world around them.

9. They know about a wide variety of subjects

Expertise can definitely signify intelligence, but only at times. If the topic they excel at isn't relevant to many situations, their knowledge might not be seen as that big of a deal.

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Instead, smart people often have an understanding of a wide variety of subjects. If someone is an avid researcher, they are likely aware of multiple facets of the world. They apply their knowledge to numerous situations and make well-informed decisions across different aspects of their lives.

People with knowledge of seemingly contrasting fields, such as science and art, are particularly intelligent. They can see connections between ideas that aren't obvious to others, which helps them understand the broader ideas that informed innovation within these fields and work to create it themselves.

10. They are good listeners

Someone who is a big talker and frequently speaks about complex topics isn't necessarily as intelligent as someone who actually listens. People who are good listeners can hear others out and think through ideas before finding the best way to describe them.

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They aren't trying to prove they're smart because they are too busy formulating intelligent thoughts about a given subject. This portrays their attention to detail and care for the weight of their words.

A good listener makes an effort to really understand what others are saying. They know that everyone has something to teach them and that each person's expertise is shaped by their individual experience. By listening closely to what others have to say, they pick up new information in every interaction and find appropriate ways to communicate their own thoughts in response.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.