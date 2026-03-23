There are different ways to be smart, as Harvard psychologist Dr. Howard Gardner proposed in 1983 with his theory of multiple intelligences. Gardner argued that people possess several types of intelligence, including visual-spatial, logical-mathematical, and linguistic-verbal. People with strong linguistic-verbal intelligence tend to be skilled writers and speakers who can explain ideas clearly and communicate complex thoughts with ease.

But even highly intelligent people can slip up when it comes to language. Some commonly misused words are so widespread that many people don't even realize they're using them incorrectly. Still, misusing certain words can make someone seem less educated than they actually are, especially in conversations, emails, or professional settings. If you misuse these words on a regular basis, you may unintentionally come across as less informed than you really are.

If you misuse these 11 words on a regular basis, you likely seem uneducated, no matter how smart you are:

1. Ironic

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One example of an extremely misused word that makes even smart people look uneducated is the word "ironic." The word "ironic" is used to describe situations or interactions that are ironic.

There are various definitions of irony. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines irony as "incongruity between the actual result of a sequence of events and the normal or expected result." Irony can also be "the use of words to express something other than and especially the opposite of the literal meaning."

Irony is often used in literature. Verbal irony is when someone says something that differs from what they mean, intend, or what the situation requires. Situational irony occurs when someone's intentions and actions produce an opposite, unintended result. Dramatic irony occurs when a character in a story or book is denied information crucial to the plot.

People who misuse the word "ironic" usually use it when they mean something is coincidental. The most lyrically famous incident of misusing the word "ironic" in pop culture comes courtesy of Alanis Morissette, whose song "Ironic" was actually just a list of coincidences.

While "ironic" is often used in a more flexible fashion than its true meaning stipulates, it's high on the list of commonly misused words that make even smart people look uneducated.

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2. Effect

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Another commonly misused word that makes even smart people look uneducated is the word "effect." People often confuse "effect" and "affect," especially when they're trying to seem more intelligent than they really are.

"Effect" means to accomplish something, while "affect" means to influence someone or something. "Effect" can also be used as a noun, meaning the result of something. People can be affected by changes to their jobs. They can effect change at work by standing up to their toxic boss or refusing to take part in workplace bullying.

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3. Except

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"Except" indicates exclusion, such as, "I don't have many dietary restrictions, I eat everything except gluten." It's a commonly misused word because it sounds extremely similar to "accept." To accept something is to receive it, as in, "I accept your proposal, and I want to get married standing in a river."

According to Oxford University Press, homophones like "accept" and "except" are among the most common sources of confusion in English because they sound identical yet have completely different meanings.

While these words sound the same, they don't mean anything near the same thing, which is why misusing them can make even smart people look uneducated.

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4. Lay

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"Lay" is an example of a word that's often misused. If you want to show off your superior intelligence, make sure you're using it in the correct context.

The word "lay" means to put something down, while the word "lie" means to recline. To properly use the word "lay," it requires an associated object. You can lie down all on your own, but you have to lay the clothes onto the drying rack after you've finished washing them.

The word "lay" is also the past tense of "lie," as in "I lay down in bed for all of last weekend."

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5. Farther

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Another commonly confused set of words is "farther" and "further." One should use "farther" when talking about physical distance, such as saying that the store is farther from their house than they had pictured. According to Merriam-Webster's usage guide, the traditional distinction is that "farther" refers to physical distance, while "further" is more often used for figurative or abstract distance.

"Further" is used to describe metaphorical or additional distance, along with the degree or extent of a situation or action. "We drove further than I thought" is an example of the word being used in the correct context.

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6. Than

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The word "than" is commonly misused in a way that can make people appear as if they don't actually know what they're talking about. While some people like to let others know how smart they are, truly smart people tend to have a measure of humility about their intelligence. However, using "than" when you mean "then" is a surefire sign that you're just pretending to be smart.

Linguists note that homophones like "than" and "then" are among the most commonly confused word pairs in English writing because they sound identical when spoken. "Than" is used for comparing two objects or situations, and "then" refers to time. While it seems simple, these words are often mixed up, making even smart people look uneducated.

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7. Complement

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"Complement" is a word that sounds exactly like the word "compliment," but means something else altogether.

When someone gives you a compliment, it means they like your style or appreciate your hard work. If someone compliments you, the correct response is to accept it graciously and say, "Thank you," without qualifying yourself. Don't say, "Oh, thanks, but it was nothing," which is a way to dismiss your own impact and demean your own sense of self-worth.

The word "complement" means something that completes or accompanies something else well, like "This grape jelly really complements the peanut butter sandwich I'm eating."

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8. Fewer

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Another tough word to figure out how to use correctly is "fewer" versus "less."

People should use the word "fewer" with countable nouns, like "There were three fewer eggs in the carton than earlier." The word "less" should be used with uncountable nouns, like "We got way less rain than the weather forecast predicted."

If you can figure out how to use "fewer" in its proper form, you'll highly impress the people around you, especially co-workers, so much so that they might even see you as the most highly intelligent person in the office.

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9. Bemused

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The word "bemused" is also commonly misused, to the point where even smart people look uneducated. "Bemused" might sound like the word "amused," but they actually mean two very different things. According to Merriam-Webster, the word originally meant "confused or bewildered," though many modern speakers mistakenly use it as a synonym for "amused" because of its similar sound.

If a person is bemused, it means they're confused or befuddled, baffled, or dazed. If someone is amused, it means they're highly entertained, as in, "I was so amused at the way you mistakenly used the word bemused."

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10. Irregardless

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The word "irregardless" is so commonly misused that it's almost become an accepted part of the English lexicon. Yet in reality, the word "irregardless" is nonstandard, meaning it's totally wrong. Merriam-Webster notes that while the word has been used for more than 200 years, it's still labeled "nonstandard" and discouraged in formal writing.

When people say "irregardless" when they actually mean "regardless," it can make even smart people appear completely uneducated. The correct use of the word is simply "regardless," which means "without regard."

If you want people to know exactly how intelligent you really are, make sure you're using vocabulary words that you can actually define and place in a correct sentence, or else everyone will know that you're faking your intellect.

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11. Literally

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Another word that's widely misused in everyday conversation is the word "literally." Technically, "literally" means something happened exactly as stated, without exaggeration or metaphor. If you say you "literally ran five miles," it means you actually ran five miles.

However, people often use "literally" for emphasis in situations that are clearly figurative. Someone might say, "I literally died laughing," even though they obviously survived the joke. While the exaggerated use of the word has become extremely common in casual speech, it still stands out in formal settings or professional conversations.

Language evolves, and some dictionaries now acknowledge the exaggerated meaning of "literally" because of how frequently it's used that way. Even so, many people still see it as incorrect or careless. Research published in the Journal of Language and Social Psychology found that people rate writers as less intelligent and less conscientious when their communication contains language mistakes. Using the word precisely when you truly mean something happened exactly as described helps you sound more thoughtful and articulate.

In general, if you want to come across as knowledgeable and well-spoken, it's worth paying attention to how you use words like "literally." Small language habits may seem insignificant, but over time, they can shape how others perceive your intelligence and attention to detail.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things related to the entertainment industry.