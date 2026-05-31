We’re becoming a collective nation of homebodies. But is that really such a bad thing?

Of course, it's best for everyone to find a balance between spending time alone and with others, but for women who were taught to make themselves constantly available to meet other people's needs, becoming more of a homebody can actually be empowering. These women who love staying home tend to have certain traits that are pretty rare today, and there's plenty that even extroverts can learn from them.

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Women who love staying home almost always have 9 traits that are pretty rare today

1. They’re comfortable with stillness

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Spending time alone or in our own spaces can empower us to be our most authentic selves. On top of that, people who choose to spend more time alone are often less stressed than people who feel either completely isolated or like they have too much social interaction.

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While everyone else in their lives might be drawn to the urgency and the desire to overwork as a distraction, homebodies appreciate slowing down and spending time in the comfort of their own homes.

2. They understand and know themselves

Many women who love staying home have an innate sense of autonomy. They don’t need other people or distractions to feel comfortable, because they’re perfectly happy spending time alone in their own homes and with their own company.

These women know themselves, outside the veil of external validation and praise. They don’t need someone else to want to spend time with them in order to know that their time is valuable. Their own company is more than enough.

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3. They’re incredibly imaginative

According to a study from the University of Arizona, creative people often need more idle time to exercise their imagination than the average person. So, it’s really no surprise to learn that women who love staying home alone often find themselves indulging in more creative hobbies in their leisure time.

Whether they journal in bed or busy themselves getting crafty and making bad art, they’re not afraid to practice imaginative thinking without distractions or noise. And as a 2021 study explains, they’re better off for it.

4. They reflect on their behaviors

While most people go through the motions and operate on autopilot, women who appreciate the stillness and quietness of solitude do the opposite. They don't need to distract themselves from their own thoughts with mindless entertainment and social events. They appreciate the time they have to reflect and go inward.

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As a study published in Europe’s Journal of Psychology explains, the most self-aware people don’t just acknowledge passing thoughts and behaviors. They also take action and accept them internally. They rarely run from complex feelings because they’re comfortable sitting with and reflecting on them in solitude in order to grow as people.

5. They’re patient

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With an appreciation for stillness and a willingness to figure out boredom without mindless distractions, women who love spending time at home are more patient. Compared to their counterparts who overuse screen time and seek convenience or instant gratification, these women are able to sit with the discomfort everyone needs to practice to be their most patient, grounded selves.

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Of course, their patience may be tested in the face of small inconveniences, but according to psychology professor Sarah Schnitker, these women are also more resilient. When life’s challenges and hardships force them to slow down, they’re patient, calm, and grounded as they grow. They can learn from mistakes and figure out the best path forward, because they’re patient.

6. They’re in touch with their emotions

A rise in screen time is causing all kinds of social and emotional issues for children, and the same is often true for adults. Many can’t go anywhere without their phones or even spend time at home without the distraction of technology.

However, women who appreciate and enjoy solitude without distractions are much more grounded and emotionally intelligent. They regularly practice sitting with their own thoughts and emotions, even if it means figuring out how to regulate them and take action. According to a 2024 study, this kind of emotional intelligence significantly enhances their lives.

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7. They listen to their body’s natural cues

Listening to your body's natural cues and your gut instincts takes a lot of inner trust. However, it also often requires stillness and silence to practice, which only women who love staying at home can find.

While women are naturally wired for intuitive thinking, this kind of inner awareness and self-trust only adds to their intuitive abilities. They know how to recognize gut instincts because they know how to accept and sit with their body’s instincts, even when it’s not always comfortable.

A study published in the Psychiatry Research journal also suggests that women who can go inward and practice mindfulness can prompt physical behavior changes simply by noticing their body’s natural cues. Especially for people managing chronic illness and pain, this mind-body connection and inner peace can be a powerful tool.

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8. They don’t need to share everything

Despite being pressured to seek external validation and praise, women who enjoy staying home often craft an aura of excitement on their own accord. From building their own routines to finding hobbies they love to spending time at home without picking up their phones, it’s clear they’re comfortable and internally gratified.

Yes, our sense of self is still somewhat tied to validation from others, but that doesn’t mean these women need to actively seek it or engage in attention-seeking behavior. By investing in themselves, they attract the right people who can add value and recognition to their lives.

9. They’re simple

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In a world of consumerism, competition, and materialism, we’ve lost the art of living simple lives. We’ve forgotten how to appreciate stillness and our own company. We’ve started spending more emotional effort on wishing for things we’re missing, rather than appreciating what we already have. We’ve created a hustle culture demanding that we work harder and harder until we’re completely burnt out.

However, women who appreciate staying home usually also appreciate slowness. They’re not afraid to slow down and live a life where all they have to worry about is living in the present moment.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.