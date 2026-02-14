If a woman has any of these 11 hobbies, she's probably a very smart person

For many people, their intelligence doesn't directly correlate to the type of job they have or how many degrees they earned. Instead, it has to do with the hobbies that they pour their energy into. For women, in particular, the hobby she chooses often says a lot about how her brain works. Whether it's writing or exploring nature, if a woman has any of these hobbies, she's probably a very smart person. In fact, she might find certain interests enjoyable when they challenge her to think or even get creative, and those little choices say a lot about her intelligence.

Research has long suggested that having a hobby is tied to a person's health, mood, and their brain. They can be a fun way to pass the time and experiment with something new, but they can also be really good at helping people stay mentally engaged. Some women are drawn to hobbies that push them mentally or creativity, and that's where their real intelligence shines through. They aren't just going through the motions, they're connecting ideas that other women who don't have consistent hobbies might not get to do.

1. Reading complex literature

When a woman is diving into a challenging book, whether she's reading historical fiction or modern literature, she's showing curiosity about understanding things that might seem complex at first. And the ability to strongly read is often tied to great levels of intelligence. By reading both fiction and non-fiction, it helps with increasing vocabulary and other verbal aspects of intelligence.

She's not just reading for entertainment, she's analyzing all of the themes that sometimes reflect things happening in real life. She's stepping into other people's shoes and seeing the world through an entirely different perspective.

Sometimes, characters are often complex and not always the most moral of people, but being able to understand their thought process can expand her brain on human behavior. She's willing to grapple with ideas that she may not wholeheartedly agree with. But in that process, she's able to build stronger skills and nurture her creative imagination.

2. Learning new languages

It takes real skill and intelligence to dedicate time to mastering a new language. It not only requires immense focus and memory, but also a willingness to stumble a little as you get your footing with all of the components that go into being good at talking in a different language. But if a woman has these hobbies, she's probably a very smart person.

Research has found that people who speak a second language regularly perform better on memory tests than monolingual people. And even the act of just switching between languages exercises a part of the brain that truly matters.

Women who practice this hobby are not just memorizing phrases and words, but they're figuring out how to properly communicate and connect with people from different backgrounds. She's becoming culturally aware and opening up her mind to all of the different parts of the world that were once unknown to her.

3. DIY projects

Women who dive into DIY projects with all of their energy aren't just interested in making something look pretty and being able to save money. For them, it's about thinking creatively and being able to figure things out that might be difficult at first.

Sometimes, DIY projects take a lot of time and effort because of the fact that you're often doing it on your own with little to no instruction. It requires women to be resourceful and think outside of the box.

That kind of quick thinking is usually a clear sign of high intelligence. Every finished DIY project is proof that she's able to take an idea and make it into something real.

4. Playing chess

Chess is all about strategy and being able to anticipate multiple outcomes at once. A woman who enjoys the game is often quite skilled at solving problems in her actual life and thinking when under intense pressure. In fact, chess expertise is often associated with both structural and functional brain changes that reflect enhanced cognitive performance.

A woman who enjoys this hobby has to make choices often based without the full picture. She has to trust her gut and get comfortable handling complexity with ease rather than panicking. It shows a love of learning to enjoy playing the game that goes beyond just simple entertainment. They're diving into it while having fun figuring things out and eventually improving over time.

5. Learning random facts

Being interested in learning random facts is often seen as a quirky habit, but it says a lot about a woman's level of curiosity to learn things that she had no idea about before. It's the woman who enjoys gathering little tidbits about anything from history facts to solving trivia puzzles on her free time.

They also usually have an impressive ability to recall information quickly based on the level of focus and practice it takes to learn new information. Women who enjoy this hobby are constantly updating their understanding of the world around them. By being open to any form of education, she's showing how dedicated she is to keeping her mind alive.

6. Writing

Whether it's logging daily life in her journal or responding to prompts to jog her creativity, if a woman has any of these hobbies, she's probably a very smart person. When she spends her time writing and strengthening her communication, she's getting better at being able to understand herself and others deeply.

According to a study published in the journal Life, which used brain imaging, writing engages more areas of the brain associated with creativity and critical thinking. It could be something as simple as journaling every night before bed or just crafting stories just for her eyes only, but it still requires immense focus and structure.

Women who write often are usually better at talking about their emotions and feelings because they've gotten good at using words and being in tune with what's going on inside. Communication is often a hallmark of intelligence. So, the most intelligent people who can communicate effectively are usually both the strongest readers and the best writers. It's because they've spent so much time articulating their ideas more clearly on the page.

7. Playing a musical instrument

There's something really special about trying to learn music through practicing with different instruments. A woman who is playing an instrument is likely very disciplined and able to remember everything that it takes to get the notes right. Musical instruments have been found to improve auditory information processing, which is crucial for the acquisition of reading and writing skills.

Apart from that, being able to master a musical instrument is something smart minds are quite good at. It takes an immense amount of patience to dedicate time to learning something that can be hard at first. It's the same as learning a new language. You're definitely exercising your brain while also being okay with not finding perfection the first time you pick up the instrument.

8. Exploring nature

A woman who likes to spend her time outdoors is often fueling her mind in ways that matter. It doesn't matter if she's going on a walk around the neighborhood or traveling out of the country to hike an infamous mountain, she's immersing herself in nature and connecting with things that other people might miss.

It takes a lot of patience and focus to be involved in nature and enjoy being outdoors. Women who are slowing down and observing without rushing are training their brains to notice the everyday things in their ordinary life.

That kind of mindfulness makes it easier for them to solve their problems and come to viable solutions. Women like this are usually quite thoughtful and mentally sharp in ways that can't be trained by simply sitting in a classroom.

9. Meditating

If a woman has a hobby that involves meditation, she's probably a very smart person, as it takes a lot of serious concentration to actually sit and be introspective in this way. Women who meditate regularly are able to practice focus and really be in tune with how they're feeling.

They're training themselves to really notice their own thoughts and feelings without getting overwhelmed by them. That kind of mental discipline takes real regulation, and every time she sits to close her eyes, she's getting stronger and stronger.

We're constantly surrounded by distractions in our everyday life, so being able to actually clear your mind of all the distractions and outside noise takes some real skill. Research has even found that people who have practiced meditation long-term have higher IQs than non-meditators. By being able to self-reflect, women are setting themselves up to understand themselves and those around them.

10. Pottery

Pottery isn't just about making some cute vases and mugs. Instead, it's a way to challenge the brain and even express yourself creatively. Women who enjoy pottery are constantly thinking of more than one thing, whether it's the function of the thing they're making or the form of the clay as they're molding. She often has to visualize the final product before eventually figuring out how to get there.

Women who stick with pottery are truly learning to just slow down and stay persistent as well. Pottery is often harder than it looks, and for many people, they can get frustrated before just giving up entirely. Being dedicated to learning and mastering pottery are finding that it can reward them in some of the most valuable ways, especially when it comes to their mind.

11. Traveling solo

A woman who often goes on vacations without anyone else joining her is a truly independent person with high intelligence. It means they enjoy and feel comfortable exploring the world alone, but also being able to make quick decisions and figure out how to basically survive away from home.

Every time they embark on an unfamiliar path in an unfamiliar country means she's able to navigate and communicate with no problem. She can handle uncertain moments with ease, and every challenge she overcomes on a solo vacation is proof that she's able to really problem-solve. It requires a lot of planning and creativity as well, and the fun adventure that she's able to have at the end of it is the cherry on top.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.