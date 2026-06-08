So many women are pressured into being people they're not and adhering to unhealthy societal expectations, just to make everyone around them more comfortable. They're urged to be smaller and more agreeable, all at their own expense.

But women who don't care about what you think of them are usually being radical in their own ways, using phrases in casual conversations that protect their needs and loudly express confidence. They're not afraid of putting themselves first, even if society tells them that everyone else should take priority.

Women who don't care what you think of them usually say 11 phrases in casual conversations

1. 'I'm not looking for advice right now'

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Despite being well-intentioned, in most cases, unsolicited advice can make people feel worse. It's intrusive and unwarranted, because when someone's just looking for support or a listening ear, being pressured to solve away their emotions can feel incredibly invalidating.

Especially for women who are self-assured and perfectly capable of solving their own issues, this kind of advice can also be somewhat patronizing. They're not afraid of making someone feel uncomfortable to protect their needs from being disregarded, which is why a phrase like this tends to come after unsolicited advice.

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2. 'I won't tolerate disrespect'

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Setting boundaries is a key part of a self-assured woman's life. It reminds other people what her own values and priorities are. It's not a means of policing people. Even if another person is offended or frustrated with the boundaries, at the end of the day, they're created to provide more meaning and respect to the person setting them.

Nobody is forced to conform to boundaries, at least in these women's healthy relationships. Especially when women are socialized into being agreeable and protecting the peace at their own expense, the most confident women have to be okay with being judged. Society doesn't want them to stand up for themselves.

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3. 'I need one second'

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Protecting their peace doesn't mean over-explaining their boundaries and justifying their needs for self-assured women. It means meeting their own needs and avoiding all this extra wasted effort spent on people committed to misunderstanding them and their intentions.

They're focused on what's important to them, even when people try to grab their attention. They aren't swayed by someone who'd never inconvenience themselves in an effort to offer support.

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4. 'I forgive you'

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Ironically, the strongest women are usually the ones who forgive, even if it's toward people who don't deserve it. They love and care about themselves too much to hold onto grudges and anger with people they don't care to build relationships with. "I forgive you" isn't a sign that they want to keep spending time together, it's simply a reminder they're ready to heal and find closure.

Of course, for the kinds of people and relationships they are interested in growing with, they may be more intentional about accepting apologies and having longer conversations. But for someone who drains them, the closer they can get away, the better.

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5. 'I heard what you said'

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When someone reveals who they are, it's often the most grounded, self-assured women who believe them. They don't overanalyze conversations or glamorize the potential of someone in a relationship. They hear them for what they say and take every promise or commitment with a grain of salt.

"I heard what you said" is essentially a boundary for these women in conversations. It's a reminder that they're not going to waste time on someone trying to dig themselves out of a hole or justify behavior that they already know is wrong.

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6. 'I'm not doing that'

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Saying "no" is often more difficult for women in this society than many realize. Whether it's pressure to conform to stereotypical gender roles or a fear of backlash from setting their boundaries, they're often socialized into pleasing everyone else before looking out for their own needs.

However, women who don't care what anyone else thinks about them aren't afraid to say, "No, I'm not doing that." Whether it's at work or in their personal lives, they don't let other people assign and prescribe to them without any input.

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7. 'I'm staying home tonight'

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Despite social pressures to constantly say "yes," and stay busy and social, as women get older and grow into a secure sense of self-esteem, they care less about conforming. They're more interested in personal peace and investing social energy into the people and things that actually matter to them.

Saying "no" to plans and turning down last-minute invitations isn't meant to be rude, even when some people misguidedly perceive it as such. Rather, it's an act of self-care.

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8. 'I don't really care about that'

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Whether it's chasing trends or adhering to unrealistic beauty standards, women who are truly self-assured don't mind admitting they don't care about fitting in. They're not driven by a need to appease others or protect their comfort, especially when it comes at their own expense.

They might seem blunt, compared to the agreeable, quiet stereotypes that women are misguidedly forced into, but these women are really offering kindness to others by being open and honest about what their priorities are.

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9. 'This isn't working'

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Instead of trying to protect someone else's feelings in a relationship that's not working or pushing off an inevitable issue to soothe someone's ego at work, secure women call out issues as they come up. They're problem-solvers, but they also need to make issues known before they can make any progress.

On top of all of that, toxic relationships are draining and inefficiency is more annoying. They're going to be the first person to say "this isn't working," so they can either let it go or figure out a new solution to protect themselves.

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10. 'Did you mean to sound patronizing?'

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Whether they're at work or at home in an argument with a partner, women who don't care about protecting other people's feelings are direct. They aren't the kind of women who shrug off disrespect or make excuses for someone's bad behavior. They're going to call it out, even if it's with a question like this.

It might sound like a stretch, but in a society that pressures all women to be silent and passive, standing up for themselves is a form of advocacy. When they set their boundaries and call someone out, they're also protecting all women.

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11. 'Respectfully, I don't care what you think'

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Sometimes, the most obvious sign of a woman who doesn't care is a phrase like this. While it might come off in a harsh way or with a kind of unexpected directness, the truth is that these women are often saving other people's energy.

They're going to do what they want regardless of what people say, especially people they don't actually know or respect. So, at the very least, they're saving everyone's time and energy from an argument that won't make any kind of change.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.