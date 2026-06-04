It really is true that the more kind and compassionate you are, the more you'll have to deal with people trying to test how far your kindness goes.

Some of the best people find themselves in constant situations where they're facing off against some form of rudeness. Good-hearted people truly care about the feelings of others, so they never really stop to consider when they're being mistreated themselves.

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When you're a kind person, you tend to give second chances or overlook the way people act towards you altogether. If people keep disrespecting you, certain kind traits might explain why, and it's not usually because you're avoiding the conflict. In fact, you would just much rather let it slide off your back. Because this tactic also reveals some of your best qualities.

If people keep disrespecting you, these 9 kind traits might explain why

1. You're generous with your time

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You're the type of person that will drop everything to support your friends or even people in need. You're someone that's always readily available and willing.

But that level of kindness means that people can sometimes walk all over you. They take your time for granted, purely because they know you'll be at their front door to help them at the drop of a hat.

2. You forgive quickly

Nothing good comes from holding a grudge against someone. It not only ruins the relationship, but it can also deeply affect your own physical and mental health.

It's something the kindest people know, and that's why they're quick to forgive someone the second they give an apology. They don't want that anger festering in their body when they would much rather move on.

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3. You're naturally humble

You aren't the type of person that feels the need to brag about the things you've accomplished. Being that humility means you have such strong self-awareness, which helps you identify disrespect when it's being thrown your way.

You may encounter people who are constantly jealous of your success and even more jealous of how modest you're able to remain in the face of good luck.

4. You put other people's needs first

Making sure everyone is comfortable around you is something that you take seriously. The second you notice someone isn't doing well, you'll do everything in your power to help them. You're just that selfless.

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Unfortunately, this trait has a way of sometimes attracting people who are only out to use you to their own advantage. They take your help and misuse it because they know that you'll always be there to give it.

5. You see the good in everyone

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You tend to focus on someone's potential rather than what they're showing you straight-up. You overlook their flaws because, deep down, you want to believe they are actually a good person worthy of connection and kindness.

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You'll support someone until the wheels come off just because you're holding out hope that they'll eventually change and be the person you've always thought they were.

6. You're deeply empathetic

You're able to easily put yourself in someone else's shoes and understand what is driving their behavior. Even when someone is acting in a poor manner, you still extend empathy for what they could possibly be going through.

It's hard for you to not lead with your heart sometimes, even when it ends up with people disrespecting you and your empathy. Even though your compassion helps build genuine connections with people, there are moments where it fails to protect you against those that don't have your best interests at heart.

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7. You're understanding

You naturally tend to give people the benefit of the doubt even when they don't deserve it at all. You rarely ever call people out, and that compassion is a beautiful thing that people naturally gravitate toward.

But at the same time, people mistake your willingness to understand their point of view as permission to cross your boundaries. Despite how deep your empathy goes due to your understanding, it may take awhile before you realize someone isn't the right person to be in your life.

8. You respect other people's limits

If someone sets a boundary, you aren't trying to pressure them into changing it or walking right over it. Instead, you respect the other person's limits and give them space when they ask for it.

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For the healthy relationships in your life, this respect of boundaries tends to go both ways. When you show someone that understanding, they tend to show it back to you. But there are the instances where even though you respect other people's limits, they may not extend that same kindness to you.

9. You're loyal

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Once you connect with someone, you will have their back until the end of time. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. You show up for people and will defend them in rooms that they aren't even in.

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That loyalty means that you're passionate and won't abandon someone, even if they have disappointed you. For you, loyalty runs deep and is the most important aspect of your personality. But at the same time, that's why it takes you longer than others to realize that not everyone deserves your loyalty.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.