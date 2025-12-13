The Art Of Staying Unbothered: 4 Ways To Protect Yourself From Other People's Bad Vibes

A manipulative, toxic person might have you leaving every conversation feeling like you did something wrong, even though they're the ones creating a negative relationship. If someone in your family is treating you like this, it’s easy to think of just brushing it off because you’re related.

While this feels like an easier option, it will lead to problems down the road as well as permanent damage to your relationship. If you want to keep this person in your life, it’s important to face the situation head-on so you can stay unbothered and protect yourself from their bad energy.

Here are 4 ways to protect yourself from other people's bad vibes:

1. Let them know how you feel

Once you’ve set the scene, calmly explain to them what they are doing and how it makes you feel. Not every toxic person knows that they're toxic. Maybe they genuinely didn’t realize the problem at hand, which can be enough to change your situation. However, this is usually not the case.

Organizational psychologist Dr. Tasha Eurich points out that people who lack self-awareness tend to be "more focused on their intent than the impact of their behavior on others." They genuinely don't see the problem because they're not trying to be hurtful on purpose.

As Eurich puts it, "the most un-self-aware people just have absolutely no idea the carnage they might be creating around them." Unlike someone who's deliberately manipulative, these folks truly can't recognize their role in a conflict.

2. Create and enforce boundaries

If nothing changes or they deny their behavior altogether, create boundaries that will guide your relationship in the right direction. This could be something as simple as designating topics they aren’t allowed to weigh in on or discuss with you. If these boundaries are still being pushed or altogether broken, take some time to distance yourself.

This shows the person that you're not going to entertain a toxic relationship with them. They will, hopefully, realize that, if they want you in their life, their behavior needs to change, and they will begin to act accordingly. It’s going to be hard to make the necessary changes and stick with them.

Setting these limits can feel uncomfortable at first, and the toxic person might actually ramp up their behavior as a way to push back and regain control. But staying firm sends a clear message that you mean what you say. Research has shown that people who struggle to set boundaries tend to experience higher levels of anxiety and depression.

3. Consider seeing a therapist

A toxic person will make it seem easier to let them go back to their old ways rather than face them head-on. In some cases, it may be beneficial to see a therapist together to ensure that there is a safe place to voice your feelings. A therapist will help you cut through all the red tape and validate your emotions in a way that your relative can understand.

There's real value in bringing a therapist into the mix when you're dealing with a difficult relationship. A therapist can validate your feelings in a way that helps you feel truly understood, and that matters because when people feel unheard or misunderstood in direct conversations, they tend to either get angry or shut down completely.

4. Cut toxic people off

If they ignore all of your attempts to create a stable and healthy relationship with them, it might be time to cut them off — or, at least, keep them at arm’s length. This is obviously easier said than done because this person is a relative, but it's totally okay to cut them off.

If someone is making you feel terrible or creating negativity in your life, you must do what’s right for you and your mental health. You clearly love this person enough to try time after time to make amends with them, and they are still beating you down. You deserve to be surrounded by people who are putting in the same effort as you.

Your family should make you feel safe and loved, not guilty for their toxic behavior. Remember, it’s their toxic behavior, not yours. Cutting off a family member will be one of the hardest things you ever do, but it could also be the best thing you ever do. It’s important to keep in mind that it probably will not last forever.

You might go a year without speaking to each other and then slowly start to introduce a healthy relationship in which you feel safe and respected. Once you’ve taken the initiative to essentially cut this person off, you're going to feel a wave of emotions. These emotions will likely include guilt, sorrow, anger, and maybe even regret.

It's totally normal! You can benefit from talking to a therapist in situations like this, especially if you're finding these feelings to be overwhelming. They will help you to work through the transition of no longer speaking to your toxic family member.

The therapist can also help you decide when and if to let the toxic family member back in your life. Figuring out how to proactively deal with toxic family members is an uphill battle, regardless of the steps you choose to take. Know your worth, acknowledge the signs, and do not let them win. You deserve respect; if they belong in your life, they will appreciate that.

Lindsey Matthews is a writer and social media and marketing coordinator.