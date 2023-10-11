15 Unique Personality Traits Strong Women Possess

By Mitzi J Hernandez

Every girl wants to become a strong woman and every man wants to date one.

But what really makes strong women so strong?

Here are 15 unique qualities that every strong woman possesses.

1. Strong women stand up for themselves and others.

Strong women are outspoken, especially when others treat them poorly. They have a strong sense of morality, so when an injustice has taken place, they will definitely speak up.

They are not afraid to call people out, especially when those people violate their beliefs. Strong women never hesitate to express themselves.

2. Strong women admire and support other women.

Strong women do not gossip, envy, judge, or criticize other women. Instead, they look up to each other as role models and sources of inspiration.

They praise other strong women and always assist those who need a helping hand. Strong women draw strength from those they admire and always lift other women up.

3. Strong women are feminists.

Strong women are natural-born feminists. They consider themselves equal to men and have no problem fighting for what they believe in.

These feminists don’t “lean in” to men’s behavior. Instead, they embrace their femininity and refuse to accept anything less than what they deserve.

4. Strong women are effective leaders.

Strong women make excellent supervisors, managers, and community leaders because they can see the big picture as they keep everyone on track to meet their goals.

They have solid work ethics and will make sure that everyone completes tasks.

They are able to respectfully express their expectations and are confident enough to inspire others to follow their lead.

5. Strong women are empathetic.

Strong women will be the first to offer help, comfort, advise, or be a shoulder to cry on. They know what it’s like to be weak and have managed to pull themselves out of dark places, so being empathetic comes naturally to them.

They want to help others feel better, because they have been in pain and know how terrifying it is.

6. Strong women are intellectually, emotionally and mentally mature.

Strong women have been through a lot in life and their experiences have only made them stronger. They have learned to use their past experiences to strengthen themselves in the present.

Strong women approach life with knowledge and insight, because they’ve learned from their mistakes and failures. They know how to control their emotions, but they also aren’t afraid to “let it all out” when they need help.

7. Strong women are respectful of others.

Strong women know that everybody messes up, so they are in no place to judge anyone. They always treat others with kindness and respect, no matter how difficult it may be.

8. Strong women are excellent communicators.

Strong women can effortlessly communicate with others. They easily help others understand them. They enjoy having meaningful conversations and getting to know people on a deeper level.

9. Strong women are confident.

Confidence is definitely a strong woman’s number one trait. Strong women have no room for insecurities, which makes them secure in themselves and how they contribute to the world.

10. Strong women are honest.

Strong women are brutally honest and have no time for lies. They value the truth, no matter how hard it is to hear. They’re straightforward and will always express their wants and needs.

11. Strong women don’t hesitate to walk away.

Strong women refuse to let in people who don’t add to their happiness. They will push away anyone who only gives off toxic energy. As soon as they feel that you no longer add value to their lives, strong women will walk away, no matter how long you’ve known them.

12. Strong women live in the moment.

Strong women realize that the past is over and the present moment is the only thing that matters. They believe that the present creates the future they want. They focus on the now and work hard and stick to their goals.

Strong women know that if they live a fulfilling present, they can create the future of their dreams.

13. Strong women don’t like drama.

Strong women absolutely hate drama and will try to avoid it at all costs. They don’t have time for drama and shade, so they prefer to talk about meaningful topics.

14. Strong women know what they want.

Strong women have taken the time to get to know themselves, which has helped them figure out exactly what they want in life. They have their dreams cemented in their mind and the path to achieving them.

They have no hesitation or self-doubt, so if they want something badly enough, they will get it.

15. Strong women want to live meaningful lives.

Strong women know that material possessions won’t bring them lasting happiness. They want rich knowledge and irreplaceable experiences. Strong women strive to help others in order to create meaning in their lives.

Strong women are dreamers who always look for the next big thing to accomplish. Above all else, strong women want to leave a lasting impact on the world.

If you know a woman who possesses any of these characteristics, then you know that she is strong.

Strong women are the ladies that you want in your corner, so strive to surround yourself with them and become one today.

Mitzi J Hernandez is a writer who focuses on self, self-love, and relationships.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.