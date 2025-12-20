Women On The Verge Of Breaking Down Usually Start Buying These 11 Things For Themselves

Written on Dec 20, 2025

sad woman on the verge of breaking down emotionally SB Arts Media | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Every day, many people struggle to keep it together. No matter what life throws their way, they do their best to push those ugly feelings aside and push forward. Unfortunately, stress and overwhelm eventually catch up, which can create a desire to purchase certain items to bring calm and relaxation. And whether it's candles or loads of takeout, women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these things for themselves

A lot of women, in particular, feel pressure to juggle everything and maintain their composure. From landing their dream career to being the perfect mother, womanhood is exhausting, to say the least. When a woman begins buying certain things, it could be a strong indicator that she's spiraling mentally.

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these 11 things for themselves

1. Comfy weighted blankets

woman enjoying tea wrapped in a weighted blanket dekazigzag | Shutterstock

If a woman finds it comfortable and they're going through it, expect them to add a weighted blanket to their online cart immediately. Sure, she may have a few blankets in her bed already, but another one never hurts. And for many, something is grounding about sleeping with a weighted blanket.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, weighted blankets actually have a positive effect on sleep. People report feeling more comfortable and safe while sleeping with a weighted blanket. So, if a woman is close to experiencing a mental break of sorts, having weight on top of her might be just what she needs to feel good.

RELATED: 11 Small Signs Of A Woman Who Is Deeply Unhappy With Her Life

Advertisement

2. Self-improvement journals

woman on the verge of breaking down writing in a journal PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone wants to be the best version of themselves, growing and learning throughout life. But as things become harder and pressure builds, we abandon these goals entirely. And sometimes, it takes something drastic to make a woman snap out of it and focus on herself.

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying self-improvement journals for themselves as a way to feel grounded with nowhere else to turn to. They invest in journaling and engage in it religiously. While they might not be able to afford a therapist, they know that healthy venting of their emotions is crucial to keeping them from breaking down completely.

RELATED: 11 Signs You're Not Lazy — You're Just Emotionally Done

Advertisement

3. Skincare products

woman with towel wrapped around hair applying skincare products Gorgev | Shutterstock

For women who are running themselves dry, it's probably been a while since they prioritized their skincare. So busy with everything and everyone else around them, they barely have enough time to properly take care of themselves, let alone their body.

Sure, she might have a lot of products, from the newest Korean skincare mask all the way to an overpriced lip balm. However, it never hurts to buy one more thing if it's going to help with self-care. And as clinical psychologist Monica Vermani pointed out, "Quality self-care is linked to improved mental health, with benefits like enhanced self-esteem and self-worth, increased optimism, a positive outlook on life, and lower levels of anxiety and depression."

RELATED: Wives Who Stay Quiet During Arguments Usually Feel These 11 Things They'll Never Admit

Advertisement

4. Assortments of tea

smiling woman in cardigan drinking tea Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Coffee is amazing, especially on tough days when people don't feel like getting up for work. But coffee isn't as calming as tea and can make a woman's mental breakdown worse. For a woman like this, she may end up buying lots of different teas to try, often drinking it for comfort.

As well-being researcher Jasmin Tahmaseb-McConatha said, rituals like drinking tea can "soothe difficult times, relieve anxiety and stress, and connect us to others." So, the next time a woman feels anxious, a nice hot cup of tea will calm her nerves.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life, According To Research

Advertisement

5. Comfort clothes

woman in comfort clothes standing outside with tea Aleksandra Suzi | Shutterstock

Nobody likes wearing overly tight clothes. Whether it's at work or with the in-laws, these restrictive clothes can make a woman's mental state worse. Filled with anxiety, she might feel more trapped than ever before. And while she may be at her wits' end right now, slipping into comfortable clothing can do wonders.

From wearing sweatpants to baggy shirts, women who are having a breakdown make sure they're comfortable. While they can't control what's happening around them, they can change small things to make themselves feel just a little less anxious.

RELATED: 15 Subtle Signs You're Not Just Stressed, You're Completely Exhausted Emotionally

Advertisement

6. Candles

woman smelling candles at the store Vladeep | Shutterstock

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying candles for themselves. And while it might not make much sense, candles have a bigger impact on people than most realize. Besides the warmth it provides, candles can play a part in improving mental health.

According to psychotherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist Chryssa Chalkia, "It is scientifically proven that scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health... The smell of scented candles stimulates our limbic system, the part of the brain that is home to our memory and emotions. Hormones like serotonin and dopamine can be produced to help regulate mood."

RELATED: 11 Little Things Deeply Unhappy People Have In Their Homes That No One Else Would Ever Buy

Advertisement

7. Takeout

woman in suit eating takeout PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Life can get exhausting, whether it's juggling work, family, or other responsibilities. For women experiencing burnout and exhaustion, cooking is the last thing they're worried about, so they'll often order takeout. It might not be the healthiest option, but takeout in moderation isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Not only is it convenient, but it can bring a ton of comfort too. In fact, one study published in Psychological Science found that comfort foods can improve our mood. So, women shouldn't be afraid to eat takeout, as there's a small sense of joy in enjoying a comforting meal.

RELATED: 11 Things Emotionally Exhausted People Start Avoiding Completely

Advertisement

8. Supplements and wellness products

woman taking daily supplements with water insta_photos | Shutterstock

Life can get busy, especially for women who are mothers and working full-time. They don't always have the time to care about their health. But whether it's supplements to improve their fiber intake or strengthen their gut, ​​women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these things for themselves.

Many women who are worn down find themselves worrying about every little thing. Especially with so many health scares, to keep their sanity in check, they'll purchase wellness products for peace of mind and sanity.

RELATED: If You Grew Up Broke But Made It, You Still Probably Can't Bring Yourself To Buy These 11 Simple Things

Advertisement

9. New hobbies

woman painting enjoying new hobby GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

When a woman is stressed and looking for an escape, there are a ton of things she can do. She may not be great at painting or fishing, but because she's been feeling overwhelmed, with no other option, she's finding a great way to escape from reality by buying new hobbies.

Engaging in new hobbies is actually a good thing. According to psychologist Mark Travers, "While physical and creative hobbies nurture your body and soul, intellectual hobbies keep your mind sharp, curious, and engaged with the world around you... In this way, finding a hobby that challenges your intellect can feel like rediscovering a part of yourself you didn't realize was missing."

RELATED: 11 Signs A Woman Is Emotionally Drained But Keeps Pushing Through

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

10. Organizing items

woman doing laundry Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Once a woman is going through it, her environment will show it. From clothes on the floor to dishes on the countertop, her surroundings look disastrous. But by purchasing items intended for organizing her home, she's on a mission to improve herself from the outside.

Because clutter can negatively affect a person's mental health, she's prepared to spend hours dusting, organizing, and cleaning her home until it's spotless. Not only does it feel good, but it keeps her distracted from the negative thoughts she has swirling around in her head.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Misunderstood Her Whole Life, According To Research

Advertisement

11. Plants

woman smiling holding plants ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Plants are a huge upkeep, and it's not always fun to keep them alive. But there's no denying that they improve a woman's environment and make her more excited. Whether it's learning new tips and tricks or spending hours digging in the backyard, there's something calming about plants.

As a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology found, "active interaction with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress compared with mental work." For women on the verge of breaking down, plants are a great tool to keep her calm and engaged.

RELATED: 11 Small Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself That Have Nothing To Do With Diet And Exercise

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
8 Quiet Signs A Woman Is Genuinely Strong, Even If She Seems Gentle On The Surface
Unhappy People Almost Always Do These 11 Things Before Leaving The House
10 Straightforward Signs Your Stress Is No Longer Normal, No Matter How Much You Deny It
Loading...