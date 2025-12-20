Every day, many people struggle to keep it together. No matter what life throws their way, they do their best to push those ugly feelings aside and push forward. Unfortunately, stress and overwhelm eventually catch up, which can create a desire to purchase certain items to bring calm and relaxation. And whether it's candles or loads of takeout, women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these things for themselves

A lot of women, in particular, feel pressure to juggle everything and maintain their composure. From landing their dream career to being the perfect mother, womanhood is exhausting, to say the least. When a woman begins buying certain things, it could be a strong indicator that she's spiraling mentally.

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these 11 things for themselves

1. Comfy weighted blankets

dekazigzag | Shutterstock

If a woman finds it comfortable and they're going through it, expect them to add a weighted blanket to their online cart immediately. Sure, she may have a few blankets in her bed already, but another one never hurts. And for many, something is grounding about sleeping with a weighted blanket.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, weighted blankets actually have a positive effect on sleep. People report feeling more comfortable and safe while sleeping with a weighted blanket. So, if a woman is close to experiencing a mental break of sorts, having weight on top of her might be just what she needs to feel good.

Advertisement

2. Self-improvement journals

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone wants to be the best version of themselves, growing and learning throughout life. But as things become harder and pressure builds, we abandon these goals entirely. And sometimes, it takes something drastic to make a woman snap out of it and focus on herself.

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying self-improvement journals for themselves as a way to feel grounded with nowhere else to turn to. They invest in journaling and engage in it religiously. While they might not be able to afford a therapist, they know that healthy venting of their emotions is crucial to keeping them from breaking down completely.

Advertisement

3. Skincare products

Gorgev | Shutterstock

For women who are running themselves dry, it's probably been a while since they prioritized their skincare. So busy with everything and everyone else around them, they barely have enough time to properly take care of themselves, let alone their body.

Sure, she might have a lot of products, from the newest Korean skincare mask all the way to an overpriced lip balm. However, it never hurts to buy one more thing if it's going to help with self-care. And as clinical psychologist Monica Vermani pointed out, "Quality self-care is linked to improved mental health, with benefits like enhanced self-esteem and self-worth, increased optimism, a positive outlook on life, and lower levels of anxiety and depression."

Advertisement

4. Assortments of tea

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Coffee is amazing, especially on tough days when people don't feel like getting up for work. But coffee isn't as calming as tea and can make a woman's mental breakdown worse. For a woman like this, she may end up buying lots of different teas to try, often drinking it for comfort.

As well-being researcher Jasmin Tahmaseb-McConatha said, rituals like drinking tea can "soothe difficult times, relieve anxiety and stress, and connect us to others." So, the next time a woman feels anxious, a nice hot cup of tea will calm her nerves.

Advertisement

5. Comfort clothes

Aleksandra Suzi | Shutterstock

Nobody likes wearing overly tight clothes. Whether it's at work or with the in-laws, these restrictive clothes can make a woman's mental state worse. Filled with anxiety, she might feel more trapped than ever before. And while she may be at her wits' end right now, slipping into comfortable clothing can do wonders.

From wearing sweatpants to baggy shirts, women who are having a breakdown make sure they're comfortable. While they can't control what's happening around them, they can change small things to make themselves feel just a little less anxious.

Advertisement

6. Candles

Vladeep | Shutterstock

Women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying candles for themselves. And while it might not make much sense, candles have a bigger impact on people than most realize. Besides the warmth it provides, candles can play a part in improving mental health.

According to psychotherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist Chryssa Chalkia, "It is scientifically proven that scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health... The smell of scented candles stimulates our limbic system, the part of the brain that is home to our memory and emotions. Hormones like serotonin and dopamine can be produced to help regulate mood."

Advertisement

7. Takeout

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Life can get exhausting, whether it's juggling work, family, or other responsibilities. For women experiencing burnout and exhaustion, cooking is the last thing they're worried about, so they'll often order takeout. It might not be the healthiest option, but takeout in moderation isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Not only is it convenient, but it can bring a ton of comfort too. In fact, one study published in Psychological Science found that comfort foods can improve our mood. So, women shouldn't be afraid to eat takeout, as there's a small sense of joy in enjoying a comforting meal.

Advertisement

8. Supplements and wellness products

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Life can get busy, especially for women who are mothers and working full-time. They don't always have the time to care about their health. But whether it's supplements to improve their fiber intake or strengthen their gut, ​​women on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these things for themselves.

Many women who are worn down find themselves worrying about every little thing. Especially with so many health scares, to keep their sanity in check, they'll purchase wellness products for peace of mind and sanity.

Advertisement

9. New hobbies

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

When a woman is stressed and looking for an escape, there are a ton of things she can do. She may not be great at painting or fishing, but because she's been feeling overwhelmed, with no other option, she's finding a great way to escape from reality by buying new hobbies.

Engaging in new hobbies is actually a good thing. According to psychologist Mark Travers, "While physical and creative hobbies nurture your body and soul, intellectual hobbies keep your mind sharp, curious, and engaged with the world around you... In this way, finding a hobby that challenges your intellect can feel like rediscovering a part of yourself you didn't realize was missing."

Advertisement

10. Organizing items

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Once a woman is going through it, her environment will show it. From clothes on the floor to dishes on the countertop, her surroundings look disastrous. But by purchasing items intended for organizing her home, she's on a mission to improve herself from the outside.

Because clutter can negatively affect a person's mental health, she's prepared to spend hours dusting, organizing, and cleaning her home until it's spotless. Not only does it feel good, but it keeps her distracted from the negative thoughts she has swirling around in her head.

Advertisement

11. Plants

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Plants are a huge upkeep, and it's not always fun to keep them alive. But there's no denying that they improve a woman's environment and make her more excited. Whether it's learning new tips and tricks or spending hours digging in the backyard, there's something calming about plants.

As a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology found, "active interaction with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress compared with mental work." For women on the verge of breaking down, plants are a great tool to keep her calm and engaged.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.