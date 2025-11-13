When it comes to keeping a positive outlook on life, the biggest impact on your vibrational energy is you. Things like negative self-talk, stress, anxiety, and trauma can drain your energy, inspire negative emotions, and have a huge impact on your immune system, leaving you out of vibrational alignment.

Raising your vibration can have a huge impact on your energy level, making you feel good and giving you access to higher frequencies that diminish any negative effects you are experiencing.

Advertisement

In order for the human body to feel great, you must always operate at a high vibrational level. Unfortunately, certain things lower your vibration, and many of us do them without even realizing it.

To raise your vibration, that means you need to identify and put a stop to any habits that lower your vibration in the first place and block higher vibrations from being readily available to you.

Without realizing it, these 27 habits are dragging down your energy in a huge way:

1. You're too invested in the news

Staying abreast of what happens in the world is important, but too much negative news can easily lower your vibration. Bad things are a part of life, but just because someone is talking about them doesn't mean you always need to stand at attention. Take in news as necessary and tune out often.

Advertisement

Research has shown that this occurs because constant exposure to negative information can lead to emotional and physical exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, and a decreased interest in other activities. When individuals feel powerless to change the situations they are learning about, it can lead to a sense of hopelessness and the belief that attempts to make a difference are futile.

2. You play sad songs on repeat

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Many of us have listened to super sad songs when going through something. You probably noticed that they did nothing to make things better and likely made your mood worse. Songs are energy, and when we listen to sad ones, we absorb that negativity, thereby lowering our vibration.

3. You binge too much reality TV

Reality TV and entertaining drama can hold your attention for hours, but at what cost? Even witnessing conflict and pain causes it to seep into your soul and impacts your emotions, spreading to the real world.

4. You follow accounts obsessed with money and consumerism

It's easy to watch people with money to burn showcase their expensive purchases on social media. But taking in so much consumerism can make you lose sight of what's really important.

High vibrations come from a place of gratitude, and when you are constantly comparing yourself to other people, you will never truly be grateful.

Advertisement

5. You hang onto things with bad memories

Many items can bring negative energy into your orbit. It can be old letters, obituaries from long-lost toxic family members, or anything that conjures memories of undesirable times. It's time to let anything that might negatively impact your energy go and welcome things that uplift you.

Research suggests that this can impact well-being by persistently triggering negative feelings, affecting self-appraisal, and even contributing to health issues like stress and a weakened immune system. It's similar to how holding onto unfinished tasks can drain mental energy or how engaging with draining people leaves you emotionally exhausted.

6. You binge true-crime podcasts

True crime can be addictive. The whodunnit aspect can keep you on the edge of your seat, but without you even knowing, it causes you to start embodying the negative experiences of other people and can lower your vibration.

7. You overdo caffeine

Caffeine can be beneficial, giving you energy boosts at just the right time. But it also impacts the brain and nervous system. Like any other drug or stimulant, when it's good, you feel great, but once you start to come down, you become tired, fatigued, and your mood changes for the worse.

Advertisement

8. You don't drink enough water

Water is not just something required to survive; you also need it to thrive. Drinking enough water is necessary for all of your body’s basic functions, including energy production. Keep your body hydrated so your cells are working properly and the energy in your body flows smoothly.

Research shows even mild dehydration (1−2%water loss) can lead to fatigue, reduced alertness, and difficulty concentrating, while also causing irritability and increased stress. The body's physical and cognitive performance is directly impaired, making you feel tired and sluggish.

9. Your diet's dragging you down

We all know how food and beverages can affect the way you feel. Nutrient-rich food raises your vibration, while junk food undoubtedly lowers it. Some of those undesirable things include alcohol, caffeine, dairy products, sugary beverages, and processed foods.

Advertisement

10. You're sleep-deprived

Insomnia makes it difficult to get the most out of life. If you have trouble sleeping, you are likely not vibrating at your highest. You must get the required eight hours of sleep to promote health and healing, as well as mental and emotional wellness.

Research shows that sleep loss makes tasks feel more difficult, even if the objective difficulty hasn't changed. You may feel like you have to work harder and exert more energy to accomplish the same things.

11. You ignore what your body's telling you

Our bodies are very adept at letting us know when something is off. If you are experiencing negative outcomes like headaches, skin problems, or intimate dysfunction, don’t ignore them. If it is not attributed to a medical problem, you might just be vibrating at a low frequency and need to fix it.

12. You don't move enough

A sedentary lifestyle has long been one of the things that causes disorder and disease. Daily movement can help energy flow, flushing out what is not useful and keeping what is. Avoid stagnancy by getting exercise every day.

Advertisement

Lack of exercise leads to feelings of lethargy, a decline in cognitive and mental well-being, and a lower self-image. Studies show that inactive individuals are more prone to depression and can experience a decline in cognitive functions like memory and processing speed

13. You feel stuck and can't shake it

VH-studio / Shutterstock

If you feel stuck, it is hard to vibrate at your highest frequency. It is time to process your emotions and release what is holding you back. Journaling can be inspirational in helping you get out of the rut you have found yourself in.

Advertisement

14. You keep toxic people around

Toxic people definitely hurt your energy, and it is important that you recognize them for what they are and beat them at their own game. By removing them from your life and refusing to interact, you will automatically welcome more positive energies into your space.

Extended exposure to negative people can physically change the neural connections in your brain, shifting them away from positive responses and towards a more negative outlook. The stress can manifest in unhealthy ways, such as sleep disturbances, weight changes, or even substance abuse, a 2021 study found.

15. You can't unplug

Television, the internet, and social media have taken over our lives in recent years. As much as we love to see all of the technological advances, our bodies are not meant to be tied to them all day. Spend time in nature to combat the effects of constant tech exposure.

16. You don't have a real support system

Feeling unsupported can lower your vibration. If you find yourself in need of support, reach out and request it from friends, family, or professionals. Remove people who can’t be there for you from your life and watch your star rise.

Advertisement

17. You let negative emotions take over

You can’t control what happens to you, but you can dictate how you respond. Negative emotions are a sure way to keep yourself vibrating on a decreased level. Shift your focus to more positive emotions and watch your words.

Research suggests that persistently resisting or holding onto negative feelings is more draining than experiencing them. Practices like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, or a walk in a park can help shift your mental state and provide renewal.

Advertisement

18. You cling to limiting beliefs

You are who you believe you are. We all know about the power of manifesting through our words and beliefs. But just as you can materialize your deepest desires by simply thinking, you can bring forth bad energy by holding on to unhelpful beliefs, so let them go.

19. You don't truly love yourself

Before you can go on to love anyone else, you first have to love yourself with reckless abandon. If you are sure of yourself and are confident, nothing outside of you has the power to tear you down. Nourish yourself, take care of your needs, and be your own best friend.

Numerous studies have found that an individual's degree of self-love or self-compassion correlates well with other indicators of positive mental health and emotional states. These conditions are well-known to be mentally and physically draining, directly impacting energy levels.

20. You can't let things go

Detaching from the outcome can save you a lot of stress and heartache. Once you set your sights on a goal, do what needs to be done to make it happen, then trust the process.

Advertisement

You should be in a state of "flow" where you create, manifest, and allow magic to happen. You believe that the universe will deliver and release any attachment to the outcome because what is meant to be, will be.

21. You hold grudges

It is said that forgiveness is more about the person forgiving than the one who needs to be forgiven. Carrying vengeance around can stunt your growth and block any blessings that might be coming your way. Give yourself the gift of dropping the burden of hate and anger, since it is no longer yours to carry.

22. You never take a mental break

When we were kids and our emotions got the best of us, we were put in a time-out. That allowed us time to process our thoughts and come up with better responses. As adults, we still need time out.

Advertisement

But now, that time should consist of doing things we enjoy and relieving ourselves of responsibility and work. Doing so will clear your mind and allow you to refocus on the good.

23. Your space is cluttered

Not only is keeping a clean place good for your health, but it can also remove some of the negativity inside of you. Decluttering your environment removes negative energy, so the positivity flows more freely through your space and body.

Your brain works harder to process a cluttered space, which creates "cognitive fatigue" and makes you feel exhausted, according to research from Princeton University. Cluttered spaces can also contribute to a more sedentary lifestyle, which further lowers your energy levels.

24. You lean on addictive habits

Overeating, drinking, or scrolling numbs pain but also kills energy. Break the cycle and let yourself feel again. Banishing habits that are harmful to your health and well-being goes a long way in raising your vibrational energy.

Advertisement

25. You have a pessimistic attitude

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

There is no one worse to be around than a pessimist, even if it is you. Letting fear, anxiety, and anger take over your mind is a surefire way to decrease your vibrational energy. Stop feeding your negativity and direct your attention to thoughts that help you be better, not bitter.

This happens because pessimism is linked to feelings of helplessness, anxiety, and depression, and can even lower the perceived value of rewards, one study explained. Similar to the placebo effect, where positive expectations can cause a physical improvement, the "nocebo effect" is when negative expectations can lead to negative outcomes.

Advertisement

26. You let fear run the show

Being scared is part of life, but it should not be the basis for life’s decisions. Fear can be paralyzing, preventing you from acting in important circumstances. If you understand that being afraid is totally normal, feel it and let it pass without holding onto it.

27. You ignore signs from the universe

If you are receptive to it, the universe will tell you when you’re on the wrong path, send messages, and even test you. It is important to trust that all things are working in your favor and for the greater good and that, despite what you think, divine timing is always at play and should be embraced.

Now that you know what causes your vibration to lower, implement practices that lift you. Get outside, do things you love, be grateful, eat right, exercise, and, most importantly, put yourself first. Fill your glass before you even attempt to pour into the cups of others.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.