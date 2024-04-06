Some special people can sense 'emotional residue' — you may be one of them.
Intense emotional experiences can be triggered by the environment in the home, office, or any other building where you could be living, working, going to get something, or any place for that matter. A lot of these experiences occur at home because that's primarily where people spend a lot of their time when it comes to resting and rejuvenating.
Let's dig a little bit into how the environment can trigger intense reactions in different people.
Here's why you get triggered in certain spaces inside your home & what you can do about it.
1. Wherever you are, there is history.
Let's say you live on a property older than 10 or 20 years. There is a lot of history on that property because a lot of people have either lived there or worked there. For this particular discussion, I'm going to narrow down and work with the aspects of the home because that's where people seem to get triggered a lot more than any other place.
If you live in a really old home, the key thing to remember is the people who have either lived there before you or owned the place before you have gone through a lot of different emotional experiences in that particular space. When we go through an emotional experience, good or bad, we leave behind energetic fragments in that space.
2. We cleanse our bodies, but what about your space?
Some of us regularly detox and cleanse our physical bodies. But how many of us will give the same amount of attention to detoxing a space? Not just physically but even emotionally and energetically. When was the last time you cleaned or detoxed from emotional energy?
Let's say there's been a lot of anger, or there's been a lot of grief, or sorrow, or even some kind of abuse. Whatever it could be, hatred, jealousy, anxiety, or worry, the people who have lived in that space have gone through a lot of these emotions at very intense levels.
3. Residual emotion is a layer cake.
Emotional fragments almost have a sandwich effect of emotional fragments by adding layer on layer. Because of that, there is a collective effect of those emotions in the space. What happens when someone walks in is they feel an intense emotion. But, it's the emotion from the environment's experience. They have suddenly walked into a space and were triggered by the environment's emotional fragments whether it's anger, grief, or whatever emotions that might remain in the space.
They have a familiarity with the space, the emotions in the space are so familiar the person's feelings blow up. They suddenly feel so angry, so much more stressed and upset when they walk into that particular space. If you wonder what happened, the person lost their emotional control to the emotional fragments of the space and there was nothing they could do about it.
Naturally, people will get triggered more in this particular space because they know there is more stress, there are communication issues, and there may be serious relationship conflicts when in this environment than others. Emotional fragments can affect people in so many ways.
4. When there is emotional baggage or emotional toxicity, you could easily get triggered.
The next time something is driving you up the wall, literally. I highly encourage you to step back a bit and see what is going on. How much of it is your emotions, and how much are you feeling like it's being triggered by the environment?
You no longer have to give away your emotional control to the fragments of the space that keep pushing your buttons. You can identify what is bothering you from a different perspective. You can go deeper with the emotions you feel in the space and other aspects of what causes all these emotional issues.
Enjoy the "aha!" moments and revelations that come as you explore healing your space or overcoming emotional pockets. Wherever and whatever comes up, I encourage you to journal about it.
