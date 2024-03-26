The Invisible 'Force' That May Be Disrupting Your Sleep & Harming Your Well-Being

Yes, it's potentially everywhere, but you can reduce your exposure.
By Archanaa Shyam
Written on Mar 26, 2024
I call this force "invisible" because it's not something you can put your finger on. Yet, it's everywhere you go. It follows you no matter where you go.
I'm talking about EMF electromagnetic frequency, the thing radiated from almost all electronics and a lot of other things.
Yes, these devices make our lives a lot more convenient, but they impact our lives on many levels, which depends on the amount of exposure and the intensity of the exposure. Yes, I understand you cannot escape from it. No matter where you go, it's going to be there, whether it's a cell phone tower or a microwave or, you know, a TV or whatever. There's electronics and equipment all over.
But you can reduce your exposure — and you probably should.
Control how much EMF is in your home
One thing I want to cover today, if not anything else, is what's going on in your home because that's where we spend most of our time. Particularly, I want to draw our attention to the bedroom. A lot of people have a TV in the bedroom, and they don't turn it off when they go to bed.
EMF interrupts your sleep, even if you can't feel it in the moment
There's no way you will get restful quality sleep if that TV EMF bothers you all night, especially if it's close to you, right in front of the bed, or if you have a printer or a Wi-Fi router, completely turn them off before you go to bed.
When I say 'turn it off', I mean completely off
If possible, switch it off from the main plug. It might be easier if you just had an extension cord or a spike buster where you have all these things plugged in so you can turn off one switch before you go to bed. Then you know everything has to be turned off. I also recommend you keep your cell phones, iPads, and computers at least five feet away from you when you go to bed. Even if it's in airplane mode, it doesn't matter if it's still on.
If it needs to be in your bedroom, be sure it's at least five feet away. The upside is when your alarm rings in the morning, you have to get up and go to the thing right, so there is a higher chance you'll wake up without having to hit snooze 20 times.
If you are in the habit of watching videos before you go to bed, either on your phone or your laptop, please don't keep it on your body. Don't place it directly on your body. Keep something between, like a pillow or lap desk, so your body is not continuously exposed to this particular frequency all the time. There are plenty of other things to place between you and your device, you can even look around the home.
There are many options to bring down the EMF radiation, and its impact in the house.
You can research and see what works and resonates with you. Research is important because you don't know if a particular product works or not unless you read about it and try it.
Get to know what's around you and understand where are the nearest cell phone towers and other power setups near you. All these will impact your health at many levels, whether small or big. It does not matter because it's the long-term effects we're looking at that we cannot escape.
We can at least minimize the impact, and that's the theme I want to share with you.
Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various different ways.