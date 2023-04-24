What The Universe Is Telling You When A Stray Cat 'Chooses' You

Whether you consider yourself a "cat person" or not, when a stray cat chooses to follow you home, it’s hard not to take it in and make sure it is okay.

Abandoned cats, especially feral cats, are usually viewed as a nuisance to be dropped at the local shelter, but your new feline friend could be trying to bring important messages from the universe and, if you pay attention, you will receive them.

When a cat chooses you, spiritually, you will know by how it behaves around you. It might speak to you in meows, stay by your side everywhere you go, refrain from hiding as they normally do, show affection, and be playful with you instead of standoffish.

The fact that you notice the cat hanging around all the time might indicate that he or she has a spiritual message for you.

When A Stray Cat Chooses You Spiritual Meanings

Animal shelters are filled with cats, but if a stray cat has chosen you, it is no accident. In many cultures, cats show up in fairy tales and folklore, while others revere them as gods or spirit guides sent to give you divine direction.

Here are 8 spiritual reasons a stray cat may have become attached to you.

1. It’s a sign of good luck.

Despite the superstition about black cats bringing negative energy and bad luck, any cat that chooses you is actually there as a sign of good fortune.

Since cats are sometimes known to be unfriendly, the fact that one showed up on your doorstep tells you that they are there to bring good luck from the universe.

2. You have divine protection.

The cat may be showing up to let you know that, in addition to the signs of good luck, it is delivering protection against anything that would seek to destroy you. As long as your furry friend is by your side, no weapons formed against you shall prosper.

3. You will overcome your obstacles.

Cats always land on their feet, no matter how far they fall. As your spirit animal, you have many of the same talents that they do and can rise to the occasion whenever you are presented with a challenge.

If you are going through a tough time, know that you will come out on the other side.

4. You will catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

Sometimes, the cat can indicate that you need to soften your approach to a certain situation. Maybe you have been exhibiting tough love or have felt the need to be aggressive with someone. It is time to take a more delicate approach.

5. You're a fierce warrior.

There are times when every person might doubt their talents and abilities. A stray cat is your reminder that you are a warrior and there is no battle you can’t win.

It is a reminder of your independence and self-reliance so you know that you can do anything you put your mind to.

6. You have been gifted with a spirit guide.

Sometimes the universe sends someone or something to help you along the way, and the stray cat might be just that. The spiritual guidance it provides is access to a level of knowledge that transcends the physical realm.

7. You're truly a good person.

That needy creature that found you and knew that it could trust you is a sign that you are a good person.

Something about you sends out an energy of love and compassion. It tells people that you are open, warm, and receptive to giving and receiving kindness and empathy.

8. You need to be cautious of your self-talk.

A stray cat can remind you that you need to guard your inner monologue and shift it to a more positive place.

Maybe you have allowed your subconscious to place doubt in your mind about what you are capable of. You new pet is a friendly reminder that you should be intentional and uplifting with your thoughts about yourself.

What does it mean when a stray cat comes to your house?

A stray cat showing up at your house is a testament to how lovable you are. If they are black in color and bring a friend with them, you have an inner light that shines brightly, drawing people to you.

The cat’s presence tells you that you are spiritually intuitive and are being watched over by guardian angels. They represent movement through the healing process and an awakening or enlightening of your spirit.

Take it as encouragement from the heavens, letting you know that you are not alone in the world.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.