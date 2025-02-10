7 Phrases That Make You Seem Unprofessional At Work, According To Career Experts

What to say, what not to say, not knowing what you said was wrong, or regretting the words once they have already been said. Workplace communication in modern-day society is no easy business since there are seldom clear rules about what distinguishes common everyday phrases from unprofessional ones.

Fear not: our workplace experts are here to break the phrases that make someone seem unprofessional at work, and what to say instead to come across as more polished and non-amateur.

Here are the phrases that make you seem unprofessional at work:

1. 'I'm sorry'

Senior Editor Aria Gmitter has unfortunately used this phrase many times until she learned it's not a professional position when she wants to be a team player. It's so much better to take ownership when we mess up rather than say, "I'm sorry."

It's better to say:

"I messed up, how can I fix this unfortunate situation?"

"I'm so sorry this is happening, what can I do to help?

"Here are some things I think may be useful. What do you think?"

When people say they are sorry in the workplace, it's meant with sincerity. However, as a standalone statement, it can sound unprofessional because it comes across as dismissive or avoidant.

In the workplace, we depend on each other as problem solvers, and people want to work with leaders who can take on responsibility or unburden a workload for themselves and their peers. Saying, "I'm sorry," doesn't provide a solution.

It can come across as an attempt to move forward and keep things exactly as they are, were, and not how they need to be. Simply saying, "I'm sorry," leaves others responsible for either fixing a problem without feedback from you or finding someone who might be interested in investing energy to rectify a problem.

Only saying sorry does not come across as professional, even if it does seem to be kind.

2. 'That’s not my job'

While there may be valid reasons to set boundaries when someone asks you to do something outside the normal confines of your job, saying this outright could make you appear uncooperative and inflexible, advises career coach Lisa Petsinis.

Instead, you can clarify or redirect without getting defensive. If the task is outside of your role due to compliance or policy reasons, you can say, “I understand this needs to get done. That task is outside of my role due to compliance reasons, and I want to make sure this is handled correctly. I can help by pointing you in the right direction. Typically, Jordan in Client Relations handles these cases. Have you had an opportunity to check with them?”

If the issue is about protecting your workload, try asserting your limits this way, “I’d love to help. I don’t have the bandwidth right now. If this is urgent, I can check with my manager to see how to prioritize things and who is best suited to take this on.”

This approach keeps the conversation solution-focused to avoid sounding unhelpful while respecting your responsibilities and boundaries.

3. 'This is how we’ve always done it'

Leadership coach Siddharth S. Kumaar knows this sounds unprofessional because it exhibits a hidden resistance to change and innovation in the process.

Many people fail to change and ultimately become frustrated by the unpredictable nature of the journey. But don't decide the journey is over; instead, consider it one of the biggest signs from the universe that it's time to make a big change.

4. "[Expletive Deleted]"

The office environment influences what statements are deemed unprofessional, explains business coach Kathryn Brown Ramsperger.

In the early 2000s, when I was still working in an office, I worked in two different departments of the same non-profit. In one department cursing was common, in the other, I never heard one person curse. You have to learn to read the room and the work culture.

5. 'I don’t know what to do'

And, these other examples convey a similar unprofessionalism:

I don’t have time. This is not my responsibility. I’m busy. I don’t know how to do that. Maybe someone else can do it. Ask ____ to do it.

At work, possibilities lie within projects, programs, and policies that benefit others — they often involve responsible risks and difficult commitments or goals, or they could include entirely new efforts and visions for progress, recommends career coach Ruth Schimel. Either way, you have to step up and take responsibility.

6. 'Not my problem' or 'Not in my job description'

Therapist Gloria Brame is aware that when your boss or team member asks for help, particularly when there's an emergency of some kind, it is assumed as an employee, you will be willing to help even if it isn't in your official job description.

Companies expect you to be a team player, which means understanding there may be times when you will have to stray from your lane. Your smug brush-off will make them see you as inflexible, possibly arrogant, and certainly disloyal, which can cause hostility from your co-workers or get you fired.

Of course, if you are routinely asked to do tasks that don't match your job description, it's time to ask for a private conversation with your manager.

7. 'That’s above my pay grade'

Personal development coach Erika Jordan says one phrase that instantly chips away at your professional credibility is, "That’s above my pay grade." Sure, it might be true, but announcing it makes you seem disengaged rather than resourceful.

Instead of subtly flexing your workplace limitations, try flipping the script and say, "I’ll find out and get back to you." That way, you maintain authority, showcase problem-solving skills, and avoid sounding like you're one email away from throwing in the towel. After all, professionalism isn’t just about what you know — it’s about how you navigate what you don’t.

Workplace culture of the USA is a precarious place for communication. A work culture can often have unwritten rules for what can and cannot be said, and you can quickly find yourself escorted off the premises on a Friday afternoon, or locked out of buildings or systems without warning.

Many of the phrases above are uttered by employees due to deeper managerial issues within the workplace, but using these phrases, especially habitually, is not the way to bring attention to problems of management. Even more so if you are management.

Though none of these phrases are likely to get you directly fired, if they become a habit, your professional reputation will likely suffer and limit other opportunities.

Will Curtis is a creator, editor, and activist who has spent the last decade working remotely.