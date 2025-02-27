35 Superpower Traits Of People Who Live The Longest Lives, According To Research

I recently experienced a health scare with a good ending. While I studied and practiced measures to improve my health, I also enjoyed more energy and vitality overall.

As a result, I have now incorporated these health strategies into my regular habits, usually daily or at least consistently each week. These tips have improved the quality of my life, giving me a feeling of vibrancy. As a result of this increased enjoyment of my life, I decided to share these ideas with you.

Each body and health history is unique, as well as tolerances and sensitivities. Use common sense and your intuitive feelings to find out if a suggestion is right for you.

You may also wish to do further research and consult your doctor or healthcare practitioner. At the minimum, you may get out of your rut and open your mind to alternatives that could enhance your life. Here are traits of people who live the longest lives, based on how they've improved their energy and health.

Here are the superpower traits of people who live the longest lives, according to research:

1. They drink more water

Whatever your current level of water consumption, add to it! Water helps each organ of our bodies run more efficiently, boosts our immune system, and helps flush toxins away.

2. They reduce or eliminate soda and alcohol

Neither is helping your body remain vibrant. Soda can weaken bones, create weight problems, and have many other determents. Alcohol can impair your mental function and clarity and cause a plethora of serious health issues.

Abstaining from soda and alcohol can improve mood regulation, increase self-efficacy, improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety, and give one a greater sense of personal control. 2023 research explained that this is primarily due to the positive impact on physical health and the ability to make healthier choices overall, which can contribute to a more positive self-image.

3. They eat more fruits and vegetables

Josep Suria / Shutterstock

Consider the foundation of a plant-based diet. Eating more vegetables and fruits can lower your risk of major diseases such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes, to name a few!

4. They reduce meat consumption, especially beef, pork and chicken

Sway toward loading your plate with more salads, soups, and vegetarian choices. According to the American Heart Association, eating less meat can make you smell better and reduce your blood pressure and risk of serious disease.

5. They consider reducing gluten

Try eating less bread and explore gluten-free alternatives. You may see your belly slimming down and experience increased regularity.

6. They consume less dairy products

Experiment with products such as almond or rice milk. Dairy products may aggravate allergies, sinus problems, and headaches.

7. They reduce sugar

Skip dessert or eat fresh fruit instead. Reduce your cavities and your weight with less sugar. Reducing sugar intake can lead to significant benefits, including improved mood regulation, reduced anxiety, better cognitive function, and a decreased risk of depression, as high sugar consumption is linked to increased negative mental health symptoms and cognitive decline.

A 2023 study cautioned that while reducing sugar intake is beneficial, eliminating sugar may not be necessary and could lead to potential cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

8. They sleep and rest more

Go to bed earlier or integrate naps into your day. Improve your memory, mood, and immunity, and even enhance your intimate life.

9. They walk

Take a 15-minute or more walk each day. Like sleeping, walking is a powerful health enhancer and can also put a zip into your love life.

10. They get ample sunshine

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Add 15 minutes of sunshine to your skin each day — combine this with walking. Grab your natural vitamin D — research confirms it's proven to improve mood — and keep strong bones.

11. They declutter their lives

Get rid of anything that you no longer use, enjoy, or absolutely love. You may feel more productive, mentally sharp, and focused as you release the stagnant energy of clutter.

12. They consider scheduling a colon hydrotherapy session, a colonoscopy or a colon cleanse

A clean colon helps your overall health. Release toxins, improve absorption of good nutrients, and reduce constipation, all of which boost your energy level.

13. They aren't busy for the sake of being busy

Stop trying to do everything. Learn to pare down and say no. Connect with others more deeply, recharge, and enjoy the simple pleasures that surround you.

14. They read or listen to inspiring books or podcasts

Daily inspirational reading or listening, especially first thing in the morning, sets a positive tone for the day. Reading also exercises your mind improving your knowledge, concentration, and memory.

Reading inspiring books can significantly boost mood, self-esteem, motivation, and resilience by providing positive role models, offering new perspectives, and triggering the release of feel-good chemicals in the brain. This acts as a form of positive self-affirmation. Research published by the University of Mary Washington also suggested that exposure to inspiring narratives can enhance empathy and promote prosocial behavior.

15. They relax

Add meditation, mind-controlled relaxation or visualization techniques, deep breathing, yoga, and other relaxation tools. Relaxing helps us cope with the stresses of life on this planet and returns us to balance when we experience an upset.

16. They practice preventative care

Schedule a massage, acupuncture session, or other therapeutic practice to give back to your body and re-balance. We all need self-care mixed into our lives so we have enough in our energy tanks to give to others without getting depleted.

17. They move their body

Gradually add more exercise into your life. Elevate your mood, tone your body, and experience more self-confidence and well-being.

18. They exercise their mind

Focus on what you want in life with affirmations and goal setting. By focusing your mind, you gain clarity and opportunities often come your way, especially if you write and review your intentions regularly.

19. They practice gratitude

Write in a gratitude journal or reflect on gratitude daily. The ritual of gratitude reflection can improve your sense of well-being and contentment, especially if you take the time to write down what you are thankful for each day.

20. They reduce exposure to the news

Most T.V., radio, and newspaper news is negative, so avoid it. Since most media leads with bad news, you might find yourself missing all the kind acts that happen and feel gloom instead of hope.

21. They play happy or peaceful music

Add some singing and dancing to the music to get even more out of it. It is hard to feel sad while singing and dancing to uplifting music. Playing happy or peaceful music can significantly improve mood, stress reduction, relaxation, sleep quality, and cognitive function by triggering the release of dopamine and other feel-good chemicals in the brain.

A 2023 study concluded that it acts as a mood regulator. Slower tempos and calming melodies can help lower heart rate and blood pressure, promoting a sense of tranquility.

22. They forgive more quickly

Practice forgiveness each day. Forgiving helps your heart heal and opens the door to more love in your life.

23. They love

Use kind words. Say "I love you" more often. Look for ways to love others and yourself. Love may extend your life, or at least create more happiness as you live it!

24. They worry less

Worry is the misuse of your imagination. Worry often leads to illness, and what you worry about may never come to pass! Worrying less is crucial for overall well-being.

Excessive worry can negatively impact mental and physical health by draining energy, impairing concentration, disrupting sleep, and contributing to feelings of anxiety and stress. A 2021 study showed that reducing worry can lead to improved mood, better decision-making, increased productivity, and a better ability to manage uncertainty in life.

25. They slow down and are present now

Wherever you are, be there with your full attention. Enjoy fewer accidents and more meaningful relationships with people.

26. They smile

Smile at everyone you see. Look younger and attract other smiling, happy people to you!

27. They laugh

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Find humor in your life and express it with a good, hearty laugh as often as possible. Release those feel-good brain chemicals and see your stress level lower!

28. They think positively

Focus on and visualize the best possible outcome. Looking for the sunny side of life and searching for the good in a challenging situation helps you cope and reduces unnecessary struggle. Positive thinking can lead to many benefits, including improved mental and physical health, better coping mechanisms during stressful situations, increased resilience, enhanced problem-solving abilities, and a greater sense of well-being overall.

Research published by Harvard Health showed that optimistic individuals tend to have lower rates of depression, reduced stress levels, and potentially even longer lifespans than those with more negative thought patterns.

29. They are enthusiastic about life

Practice enthusiasm, even with routine tasks. Life becomes more fun with enthusiasm, and you may attract more opportunities and success along the way.

30. They avoid criticizing and complaining

Look for the positive in events and people. Look for a solution, take positive action, and switch your mood for a more pleasant experience.

31. They appreciate beauty

Notice beautiful things around you. Nature and people are filled with beauty if you take the time to look, which can provide you with immense pleasure.

32. They keep an open heart and mind

A change might be just what you need. Tolerance can facilitate peace in your heart and the world. An open heart and mind are crucial for fostering healthy relationships, enhancing learning, and promoting adaptability and overall well-being.

They allow individuals to be receptive to new ideas, perspectives, and experiences without being overly judgmental or defensive. A 2015 study recommended meditation and other mindfulness techniques can help cultivate an open heart and mind by focusing on present-moment awareness and letting go of negative thoughts and emotions.

33. They simplify their life

Focus on quality over quantity. Simplicity gives you more time to relax and enjoy what matters in your life.

34. They respond instead of react

Be thoughtful and mindful. Mindfulness lessens regrets and increases respect and kindness.

35. They practice the 'Golden Rule'

The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would wish them to do unto you. What goes around comes around, so start a positive cycle and enjoy the lasting benefits of living a life of compassion and caring.

Treating others how you want to be treated can bring significant benefits, such as increased happiness, reduced stress, improved social connections, and a greater sense of well-being. American Psychological Association research explained that by fostering empathy, kindness, and positive social interactions, you can foster empathy, kindness, and compassion in others. Treating others with compassion makes you more likely to receive compassion in return, creating a supportive network that bolsters mental health.

Do not assume that loss of energy and vigor are an inevitable consequence of aging. Many middle-aged people and seniors are dynamic and energetic. Diminished energy and poor health can be insidious. Bad habits may have been slowly creating problems for years. Now is the time to take measures to correct patterns before more significant negative health consequences erupt. Which of the above suggestions are you ready to add to your life? Practice one today.

Lisa J. Shultz is a consultant, speaker, and award-winning author, who specializes in writing non-fiction, self-help, and inspirational books. She is the author of Lighter Living: Declutter. Organize. Simplify.