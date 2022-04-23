While breaking glass, whether it’s a window or a cup you’re holding, can be startling, the spiritual meaning of broken glass can reassure you that everything happens for a reason.

Glass is simultaneously a symbol of vulnerability and strength, and many superstitions might make you believe broken glass is bad luck or a bad omen.

However, that’s not always the case.

11 Spiritual Meanings of Broken Glass

1. Transformation.

When glass is broken, it can be melted down and transformed into something new, it will never be quite the same. This is why broken glass is an indication that something in your life is about to change.

2. A broken heart.

Broken glass symbolizes heartbreak, especially when it comes to a romantic relationship. It may not necessarily mean your current relationship will end, but rather, it’s a sign of betrayal.

If you break glass, consider taking the time to check in with your partner to minimize the potential for heartbreak.

3. Loss.

Though glass can sometimes be repaired or reused, other times the damage is so extensive that it is irreparable. If this is the case, broken glass may symbolize a loss that creates a void in your life.

4. A broken bond.

Because glass symbolizes vulnerability, broken glass represents trust that’s been broken. Glass may break when a friend of family member does something to betray your trust or weaken your bond.

As Lady Gaga has been quoted as saying, “Trust is like a mirror, you can fix it if it's broken, but you can still see the crack.”

5. A weak soul.

Glass represents both fragility and strength. Normally, despite being so fragile, glass is shaped in a way that makes it strong and durable. However, sometimes it’s handled in a way that causes it to break.

Souls are the same way, and breaking glass yourself could be a sign that your soul is weak.

6. Bad luck.

One popular superstition states that a broken mirror leads to seven years of bad luck.

This superstition dates back to the Ancient Romans who believed that life was on a 7-year cycle, so if you broke a mirror and the last thing you saw was your own reflection, you would have to wait seven years for that bad luck to subside.

7. Good luck.

Despite a broken mirror bringing bad luck, there are circumstances in which broken glass is actually good luck.

For broken glass to be a good omen, you have to break glass accidentally.

8. Protection from evil spirits.

It’s tradition for the bride and groom to step on and shatter glass at a Jewish wedding. The practice is meant to bring a moment of somberness to the otherwise happy celebration in remembrance of the destruction of the first and second Jewish temples in Jerusalem.

However, some scholars also believe that the sound of breaking glass at the wedding would scare evil spirits away from happy ceremonies and keep people from being possessed during the gathering.

9. Self-neglect.

It’s believed that a broken window in your room or home symbolizes a fragility caused by neglecting your own needs for the needs of others. If a window breaks in your house, it’s a sign to take time for yourself.

10. The end of a life cycle.

According to dream interpreters, broken glass in a dream is a sign that you’re entering a new phase of life.

11. You’ve lost your focus.

If the glass in your glasses broke, it’s a warning sign that you’re going off track. You could be being deceived by others or may even be telling yourself lies or refusing to face the truth about a situation.

