Getting to know a person isn't as simple as we may think.

People hide who they are or don't express themselves for fear of judgment. However, it all relates back to the little things people do that reveal their true character, and they are usually things we miss from the get-go.

Luckily, there are ways to tell who a person really is without them having to explain it themselves. Their everyday actions and reactions are great indicators of how genuine they are.

Here are 10 little things people do that reveal their true character

1. The way they treat service staff

If someone is rude or inconsiderate to workers, especially service or wait staff, it's a good indicator that this person lacks empathy. However, if they're kind and compassionate to service staff members, they're likely a compassionate person.

According to research, having empathy is associated with life satisfaction, overall well-being, and self-efficiency. Not only that, but disrespecting staff is an indicator of a narcissist. Because narcissists need power and control, they tend to be quick to demean others as a way to put them "in their place."

If a person treats wait staff poorly, consider it a major red flag that their true character is opposite of their outward persona and the way they portray themselves to others.

2. How they react during stressful situations

If someone explodes in anger due to a little bit of pressure, they might be an unstable person. On the other hand, a person who is able to handle stressful situations and keep a cool head indicates composure and emotional intelligence.

Studies have shown that emotionally intelligent people are better equipped to handle stressful situations, compared to emotionally immature people. Additionally, emotional intelligence can increase happiness and self-esteem in a person's relationship.

3. How they manage their time

How a person manages their time can indicate if they're responsible or not.

People who always run late are more likely to be irresponsible and inconsiderate of other people's time. However, arriving on time consistently signifies a care for others and a need to represent themselves in a positive light.

These individuals understand that once someone has an impression of a person, they will be hard-pressed to change their mind. Research backs this up, claiming that it takes much longer to reverse someone's bad impression than it does for them to form a good impression.

4. How well they listen

A person who lacks basic listening skills most likely has a self-centered personality. They don't care to learn about others due to their focus on their own issues.

However, people who take time to listen to others are both eager learners and open-minded. Research has found that people's ability to listen increases their background knowledge, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. Additionally, highly intelligent people tend to be more open-minded to the opinions of others.

Being around someone who doesn't listen is frustrating, but it reveals a whole lot about who they are as a person deep down.

5. Their ability to respect boundaries

Respecting other people's boundaries is a sign that someone is considerate and cares for those around them. They understand the importance of boundaries and are aware of their actions, making sure others aren't uncomfortable.

This indicates that a person has good character, and it can benefit their relationships as well.

As one study found, respect predicated relationship satisfaction better than scales measuring avoidance or their partner qualities. Another study determined that respect isn't just great for the collective, but for the individual as well.

Respect impacts a person's self-esteem and overall well-being, so someone who can't respect boundaries or another's wishes is likely not the person they portray themselves to be.

6. Their level of self-awareness

The ability to be aware of one's surroundings points to the capacity to step outside of one's comfort zone. In everyday life, people get so caught up in their own problems that they neglect those around them. This leads to unconscious actions that show a lack of care and consideration.

However, people who are kind and show care for their surroundings tend to experience a boost in their happiness and well-being. And showing kindness and compassion leads to improved physical health by lowering blood pressure.

Someone's level of self-awareness indicates the type of person they truly are, so it's important to pay attention.

7. The way they talk about others

The way people talk about others indicates if they're a secure person or not. If someone is positive, they're likely secure with themselves and aren't easily threatened; however, those who spread rumors and lies, or are mean to others without reason, are likely insecure.

Studies show that insecurity is negatively associated with self-control, life satisfaction, and low levels of hope. Insecure people spend a great deal of time talking negatively about others; they also can't control their negative thoughts, leading them to lash out.

8. The way they treat animals

If a person disrespects or harms an animal, they have no empathy or compassion. Many may also consider them to be bad people. Unfortunately, people like this believe their actions are justified, thinking along the lines of "animals aren't human beings, so it doesn't matter."

But not showing respect or concern for animals isn't just wrong, it also gives people a bad name and negative perception from those around them.

Studies show that animal cruelty is intimately associated with domestic violence. That's not to say that people who dislike animals are violent people, but the connection is still there. People who disrespect animals aren't just rotten people, they may also be dangerous, which is a strong reflection of their true nature.

9. Their work ethic

A person's work ethic reveals their level of dedication. People who work hard likely aren't careless with their tasks and tend to do their utmost best. On the flip side, people who are not hard-working have a reputation for being lazy. Most view them as uncaring or unmotivated, which is a fairly valid point.

Psychiatrist Neel Burton M.A., M.D. says that lazy people have a lack of motivation and have no desire to complete their tasks. Through this, they fall behind, making everyone around them frustrated, as they have to do double the work.

10. How they react to other people's success

The way someone reacts to other people's success reveals how secure or insecure they truly are. Being able to celebrate and remain genuine exposes a secure person who doesn't need much reassurance. However, belittling remarks, aggressive comments, or stealing the spotlight shows a highly insecure person.

This type of behavior leads to consequences like destroying relationships with others. It's important to be wary of people who can't be happy for another's success, and could indicate that they secretly have poor character.

