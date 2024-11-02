This 3-Question Psychology Test Reveals How You Feel About Yourself, The One You Love & The Universe Around You

It is completely normal to wonder what others think about you. And it is even more common these days for people to dig deep into their own psyches to understand how they feel about themselves.

Research has shown that whereas a "positive self-image leads to confidence and self-acceptance... negative self-image leads to a sense of inferiority and even depression." While you may not realize it, your subconscious may hide your true feelings toward yourself and those you keep close to you.

And while researchers in Montreal found that people with a low feelings of self-worth "are more likely to suffer from memory loss as they get older," the good news is that those negative consequences can be reversed if you learn to change your self-perceptions.

Your answers to this 3-question psychology test reveal how you feel about yourself, the kind of person you look for in love, and the universe around you.

Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

1. What is your favorite color and why?

Once you note your favorite color, your reasons for "why" should consist of two adjectives related to that color. For example, if you choose the color yellow, your reasons why might be because it is energizing and positive.

2. What is your favorite animal and why?

Again, your reasons should be limited to two adjectives describing the traits you associate with that creature. For example, if you choose penguins, your reason might be because you see them as loyal and dependable.

3. What is your favorite thing to see in nature and why?

Once again, your reasoning should be limited to two adjectives. For example, if your favorite thing to see in nature is the sky, it might be because you feel it represents mystery and tranquility.

Now that you’ve answered all three questions, it’s time to find out exactly what those two adjectives you chose for each tell you.

The two adjectives you picked to represent your favorite color reveals how you feel about yourself.

This means those two adjectives are what you associate with your own personality.

The adjectives you selected for your favorite animal reveal what you subconsciously look for in a partner.

Whether you know it or not, you tend to vet potential mates using these two characteristics above all others.

What you love to see in nature reveals how you see God, or the universe, or whatever higher power you believe in.

Using the example above, if the sky was your favorite thing to see in nature, it means you view the universe as mysterious and expects it to bring peace into your life.

People who took this psychology test on TikTok shared several comments explaining their own favorites. Many shared sentiments along the lines of one that stated enthusiastically, “Wow! This couldn’t be more accurate!”

This fun test is just one of the many ways you can use word associations to uncover hidden feelings you never knew you or those around you had!

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.