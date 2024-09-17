Witch Shares The 6 Warning Signs Someone Is Not Meant To Be In Your Life

You may not realize it in the moment, but you can usually feel it in your body and soul when a certain friend or partner isn’t meant to be in your life.

A witch on TikTok, who goes by @darkearthangel22, took to the app to explain how people can recognize energies that are not serving their highest purpose and remove those people from their lives.

Here are six warning signs to look out for that signify a certain connection may not be meant for you:

1. You feel energetically drained in their presence

A sudden drain of energy during or after spending time with someone is a telltale sign that this individual is feeding on your energy like an energy vampire.

If you frequently notice this pattern after being around this person, it may be wise to consider maintaining a healthy distance to protect and salvage your energy.

It may be difficult to do this when this person is a relative or co-worker you see often. However, for your own sake, it’s still possible to intentionally guard your energy by setting boundaries, practicing mindfulness, and prioritizing self-care.

“If you have no option but to have [this person] in your life, consider minimizing contact and protecting your energy as much as you possibly can,” the witch said in her video.

2. Something about their energy feels off

If you routinely feel an uneasy sensation when interacting with this person, your intuition is likely trying to make you aware of underlying intentions you can’t physically see yet.

It can be challenging to distinguish between common anxiety and something deeper. You can navigate this by focusing less on your thoughts and more on what you’re feeling in your body.

“It’s not necessarily anything that they’ve said, that they’ve done; it’s an unexplainable energy that you feel,” the witch explained. “Trust that. Always trust your intuition when it comes to that because it’s very rarely wrong.

3. They frequently gossip about others

Once you notice this individual seems to enjoy gossiping about other people behind their back a little too often, this is a significant warning sign that their intentions aren’t genuine. There’s a chance they’re likely gossiping about you as well.

When this happens, avoid engaging in or enabling their behavior, as it will only open the door for more gossip.

While sometimes people may just want to vent about other's actions and behaviors that get under their skin, it’s important to have empathy and avoid casting judgment on others. Remember that we are all flawed in our own ways, and projecting negativity onto others will find a way of returning itself to us.

4. You feel a lack of confidence in yourself after interacting with them

These individuals tend to vibrate at low frequencies, and if you subconsciously let them, they’ll try to raise their own vibration by stealing your energy, and this energy transfer will only leave you feeling depleted.

Be mindful of the subtle ways you may be giving others power over you. Remember to know your worth, and don't let these individuals dictate how you feel about yourself.

5. Their energy seems to block your manifestations

It can be positive to share your goals with those you trust, but be wary of oversharing with those who may interfere with or block these plans. If you start noticing problems after sharing your aspirations with someone, it may be a sign that that person is projecting an "evil eye" onto you, and their energy may jeopardize your success.

Because of this, it's necessary to keep your innermost goals and desires private, as others' energies can possibly influence the outcome of your manifestations. As the witch emphasized, "Move in silence."

6. They belittle you

Pay close attention to the ways these individuals may be downplaying your abilities and achievements to uplift themselves.

Maybe they never seem to have anything positive to say to you, or when they do, it feels backhanded. They might not seem proud or excited for you when new opportunities occur in your life. If you notice this behavior happens often, consider if this person is worth keeping in your life.

"It's subtle, but you notice it. Do not ignore that," the witch insisted.

Be selective about who you let into your life.

Remember that "your vibe attracts your tribe." We don't always have control over the people we have to see on a regular basis, but we do have power over how close we let these individuals get.

“As a witch, for me, it is very, very important that I protect my energy as much as I can, and that is why I am so selective about who I have in my life and who I don't," the witch asserted. "Who you have in your life has a direct impact as to where your life goes and how it's going currently."

Be mindful of the people you come across and what their intentions are. It may not always be easy to tell at first, which can make it harder to step back once you've established a relationship with them. To help you navigate this, ask yourself, does this person uplift you? Do they motivate and inspire you? Does your energy feel elevated after spending time with them?

If the answer is no, then you know what to do. By enforcing firm boundaries and fostering a deeper connection with yourself, you'll gradually activate your intuitive abilities to point out the people who don't serve you as soon as you meet them.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.