The Weirdly Effective Way To Literally Fool Your Brain Into Being Happy (Even If You’re Not)

How are you feeling? Do you know why you feel that way? It is, literally, all in your head.

The limbic system is part of the brain that controls our emotions, motivation, and behavior. The brain produces chemicals that let our bodies know what’s good and bad for us, and that includes finding happiness.

It's important to recognize the link between the human brain and emotions, which you can take advantage of to fool your brain into being happy.

Our brain is always on alert and tends to focus on negativity to protect us from harm. But no one wants their brain to be on alert and focused on negativity all the time.

Did you know you can boost "feel-good" brain chemicals that can make you feel happy? You just need to learn how to tap into these four main chemicals: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins (DOSE).

While daily events and situations trigger these neurotransmitters automatically, there are ways to encourage the brain to produce them, allowing us to create and repeat feelings of happiness.

Truly happy people know what makes them happier, which releases those chemicals. And when those chemicals are released, we become more motivated, productive, and experience greater well-being.

How to literally fool your brain into being happy, using chemicals that boost your happiness:

1. Dopamine

Often referred to as the "happiness drug," it’s responsible for motivating us to take action, make decisions, and feel pleasure when we reach our goals.

Dopamine is the brain’s way of patting us on the back for a job well done when we score a goal, get an ‘A’, or cross the finish line, for example. Experiencing procrastination, self-doubt, or lethargy? Low dopamine levels could be to blame. Time to manufacture a few wins for ‘team you’.

Here are ways to increase your dopamine levels:

Creating mini finish lines to cross instead of just a final, big one when a goal is achieved helps us feel good over a longer period.

Initiating acts of kindness towards others gives the brain a hit of dopamine.

Quit smoking. A recent study showed smokers had a 15-20% lower capacity for producing dopamine than non-smokers — but it’s reversible if you stop smoking.

2. Oxytocin

Affectionately referred to as the "cuddle hormone," it’s released through social interactions like giving (or receiving) gifts, making eye contact, giving or receiving affection (like a handshake, hug, or pat on the shoulder), giving birth, or being intimate.

Here are ways to increase your oxytocin levels:

Make eye contact during your conversations.

Get a massage.

Hug a friend, pet your pet, or share a more intimate moment with a loved one.

Meditation and prayer.

3. Serotonin

Are you in a good mood? You can thank serotonin. Serotonin is the brain’s antidepressant drug of choice. It surges when you feel like your life and your efforts matter.

Feeling ‘hangry’ (hungry and angry)? Since 80 percent of serotonin exists in the stomach, skipping meals reduces serotonin, which can lead to grumpiness.

Here are ways to increase your serotonin levels:

Express gratitude.

Increase your exposure to sunlight. This produces Vitamin D, which, in turn, triggers serotonin.

Think happy thoughts. Serotonin doesn’t distinguish between reality and imagination, so when the imagination or memory is active, it produces serotonin as if the event is real.

Exercise. Even low-key exercise stimulates serotonin, so gardening, dog walking, or playing with your children count.

4. Endorphins

If you’ve ever hit your thumb with a hammer, stubbed your toe, or experienced a "runner’s high," then you know what endorphins feel like. They work like morphine to alleviate pain and stress.

Here are ways to increase your endorphin levels:

Eat chocolate. Chocolate contains phenethylamine, which boosts endorphins.

Exercise releases endorphins. As little as 30 minutes can do the trick.

Find opportunities to laugh. Laughter has been shown to release endorphins.

Use aromatherapy. Certain aromas influence the production of endorphins — try diffusing vanilla, lavender, or peppermint into the air, your bath, or your next cup of tea or coffee.

When you design your daily experiences and habits around this knowledge, you can activate these chemicals, increase your productivity, and, most importantly, proactively increase your happiness.

Sandra Donati is the President of InteGreat Peak Performance. Work. Life. Play. LLC, and an adjunct professor at American University in the Department of Public Affairs, Key Executive Leadership Development Programs.