Leadership Expert Says Having At Least One Of These In Your Life Is The ‘Ultimate Biohack’

Often those struggling with their mental health are preached the importance of regular exercise, a healthy diet, and quality sleep. While those factors are important, leadership expert and bestselling author Simon Sinek insisted that friendship is an even more powerful "biohack."

Leadership expert Simon Sinek said that having at least one friend is the 'ultimate biohack' to overcome mental health challenges.

"I’ve become completely obsessed with the concept of friendship," Sinek said in a conversation with Matthew Upchurch for Virtuoso Travel. "If you think about it, all of the challenges that we're facing today — mental health challenges, rising rates of depression, anxiety, an inability to cope with stress, even the obsession with longevity — friendship fixes all of those things. Friendship is the ultimate biohack."

Advertisement

The power of friendship should not be understated. Close friends provide support and a sense of belonging. They aid in confidence-boosting and, as Sinek asserted, can even improve your mental health and happiness.

Advertisement

Research supports Sinek's claim.

The Harvard Study on Adult Development, for one, has been monitoring the well-being and happiness of humans for over 85 years. Marc Schulz and Robert Waldinger, who currently lead the study, confirmed that positive relationships are the most dominant factors in determining health and happiness.

“Personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters," Waldinger explained, "while isolation is a mood buster."

The American Psychological Association reviewed the available research on friendships and they too found that these relationships keep us healthy, both mentally and physically.

"People who have friends and close confidants are more satisfied with their lives and less likely to suffer from depression," they asserted. "They’re also less likely to die from all causes, including heart problems and a range of chronic diseases."

Advertisement

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

To reap the benefits, you must put effort into maintaining your friendships.

Sinek claimed that most people are not as good of friends as they like to believe. “Would you cancel on a friend for a meeting or would you cancel on a meeting for a friend?” he asked tellingly.

Advertisement

Like romantic relationships, friendships take effort and hard work. Yet there is rarely any focus on the importance of friendship and they often go overlooked.

“I mean there's an entire industry to help us be better leaders. There's an entire industry to help us be better parents. There's an entire industry to teach us how to eat better, how to exercise better,” he said, “and yet there's nothing to help us be better friends.”

CREATISTA | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Writing for CNBC Make It, psychologist Mary E. Anderson shared some helpful ways to build positive relationships. She suggested creating "micro-moments of connection" by greeting colleagues with a smile, complimenting strangers, or having short conversations with co-workers. She further advised offering support and encouragement to others, both of which strengthen your bonds.

So this year, focus on your friendships. Make an effort to strengthen your existing bonds and be kind to those around you. You may be surprised to discover just how impactful true friendships can be.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.