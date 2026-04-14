While narcissism and entitlement are rising all around us these days, noticing the warning signs that someone only cares about themselves or feels superior to people around them can be vague. Especially when they’re not speaking directly to you, there are only a few ways to spot a narcissistic person without them having to say a single word.

They think they’re better than everyone else, and in combination with a lack of empathy and accountability, they’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their superiority. Even if they’re manipulative or deceitful, their self-image, comfort, and needs come first.

Here are 11 ways to spot a narcissistic person without them having to say a single word

1. They need to be the center of attention

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Narcissists are always seeking status. Whether it’s having the nicest material things or being the center of attention in a conversation, their definitions of status change depending on what makes them feel more superior around others.

According to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, they often communicate in ways that draw them to the spotlight. But even small nonverbal cues, attitudes, and body language manifest themselves through this desire.

From standing in the center of a group conversation and taking up physical space to dressing boldly and even using overly dramatic gestures, it’s clear they need to take up metaphorical space to feel important.

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2. They get distracted easily

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Considering a narcissistic person is always thinking about their own passing needs, desires, and status over others', it’s not surprising that they’re easily distracted. They’re looking for the “next best thing” and scanning the room to figure out if someone else or another conversation is more “valuable,” even if it comes at the expense of someone else’s attention.

Whether that’s looking at their phone when they’re bored with someone or peeking over their shoulder at another person who is just walking in, they care more about seeking attention and superiority through association than making someone feel heard in important ways.

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3. They smirk instead of smiling

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While a narcissistic person might be angry or even filled with rage when someone points out their insecurities or overlooks their needs in private, in a social situation where they have to curate a specific image, a passive-aggressive “smirk” may be their means of communication. It’s clear that they’re upset, but instead of communicating maturely, they make someone feel uneasy with this unique body language quirk.

They’re rarely going to give someone else the satisfaction of a healthy conversation or openly communicating when they’re hurt, because they have an inauthentic show to put on, even if that’s pretending that nothing affects them.

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4. They invade people’s personal space

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Whether it’s unwarranted touching or taking up physical space at the expense of others, overstepping these unspoken social boundaries is something narcissistic people often do. Even when they’re not speaking, they have to take up space and encourage people to offer them attention, even if it means touching someone around them or being in the middle of a conversation.

Their lack of boundaries and disrespect, often in these subtle, unsuspecting ways, is the biggest “red flag” narcissistic people offer that you shouldn’t ever ignore.

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5. They often show up late

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Whether it’s skipping obligations, work, and class, or showing up late without any kind of remorse, a study from the Journal of Research in Personality argues that narcissistic people often have a disregard for others in favor of themselves. Especially after first impressions, where narcissists are on their “best behavior,” they end up consistently putting themselves first at the expense of other people’s well-being, time, and effort.

Whether it’s a passive-aggressive means to weaponize control over someone or a tactic to seek both positive and negative attention when they do show up, you can tell someone has a disregard for the people around them by their ability to always show up late.

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6. They flock to high-status people and environments

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Even when they’re going out with their “friends” or in a deep conversation with someone at work, narcissistic people can’t help but to flock to high-status alternatives. Even if it means interrupting someone mid-sentence or walking away from an obligation, they’d prefer to associate themselves with a higher-status thing, person, or space.

With such a high need for status and power, and little to no awareness or care for how they treat others, as a study from Personality and Individual Differences explains, they don’t mind harming others to feel more superior themselves, and usually end up revealing their narcissistic tendencies without having to say a word.

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7. They roll their eyes or look disinterested often

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A narcissistic person’s need for constant admiration, attention, and positive interactions often influences the way their body language and persona show up in a conversation. If they’re not getting what they want, whether it’s attention or envy, they’re prone to discontent. Sometimes, that shows up as eye rolls or distractions. Other times, they’re entirely disengaged and disinterested.

Their lack of empathy doesn’t push them to be engaged with body language or to even care about what someone else is saying, especially if they aren’t gaining any value or status from the conversation.

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8. They always have an overly curated presence

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Narcissists often “regulate” themselves by preserving their ego and centering their admiration, so it’s not surprising that curating their presence in social situations is common. From their clothing to their posture, they’ll do whatever it takes to seek the attention they need to feel secure.

If you notice someone is always putting on a front, feeling fake, or changing their personality depending on who’s around, there’s a chance you’ve spotted a narcissistic person in action without them saying a word.

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9. They’re impatient

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Whether it’s tapping their leg when someone’s taking up too much of their time or seeming annoyed when another person is the center of attention, narcissistic people don’t wear their impatience well.

Especially with their inflated sense of importance and superiority, when they’re not feeling admired or desired all the time, they’re not interested in engaging with or making space for others. So, if you’re not putting their needs and desires first, they’re not going to care about what you have to say.

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10. They seem insecure around other people’s confidence

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While their inflated sense of self and superiority often tells a different story on the surface, an NYU study found that narcissists are often operating from a place of constant insecurity. They care more about seeming admired and seeking status because they need external validation to feel secure.

Compared to truly authentic, confident people who seem emotionally stable on their own and show up in conversations with an empathy that preserves their relationships and connections, narcissistic people use people in surface-level ways to feel important. While they might have the charisma to promote better first impressions, over the course of a relationship’s life span, they’re quickly sabotaged by forcing other people to be smaller and more inferior.

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11. They interrupt people physically

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While a narcissistic person often interrupts verbally when they’re not getting the attention they need, you might be able to spot their manipulative behaivors by body language cues. From stepping in front of someone to interject into a conversation or making themselves the literal center of attention by standing in everyone’s eyeline, they even interrupt people physically.

So, if you feel like you’re always fighting with someone for space in a conversation or feeling overlooked when someone’s speaking to you in a busy room, there’s a chance they care more about surface-level validation and admiration than giving you the attention you deserve.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.